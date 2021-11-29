G7 Emergency Meeting on Variety of Govt Omigran

The UK government convened this Monday Emergency meeting of the Health Ministers of the Seven Group (G7), Which brings together the seven major world economies New variant of corona virus Found in Africa, Omigron.

“Under the British president, an emergency meeting of G7 health ministers was convened on Monday, November 29. Discuss the evolution of Omigran“, Says Sajid Javed-led Health and Social Security portfolio in a brief statement.

New Omigron variant

United Kingdom Has so far confirmed Three positives for the Govit Omigron variant. A new variant of the corona virus found in Africa is also being tested in France. French authorities have monitored eight cases suspected of being infected with the omigran variant of the corona virus, after the health minister acknowledged that the first case was diagnosed “just a few hours ago”.

As for the origin of this variant found in Africa, The Countries are taking action. The European Commission warns of this new variant and calls for immediate action against the new variant of Covit-19: “Act very quickly, decisively and in unison,” said President Ursula van der Leyen. “Vaccine, Vaccine and Vaccine”

The World Health Organization (WHO) is on high alert and is asking for time to analyze the new variant of Covid-19: “Analyzes show. Large number of mutations That requires in-depth research. “