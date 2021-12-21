Gabriel Boric ›World› Chile’s hope after Granma’s victory

The success of the young Gabriel Borik in Chile is an inspiration, a hope for one of the most vulnerable people in the last four decades of the neoliberal model of inequality.

A country that experienced a military coup against the socialist government of Salvador Allende in 1973, experienced the utter barbarism of dictatorship, and was suspended from crime, abductions, disappearances and all forms of freedom and liberty. Rights.

All of this – including the military coup – was carried out with the approval and complicity of the CIA and the US government.

Not only did a fascist general lead that twisted government force, but before he left power in 1990, he abandoned the legacy of a constitution in line with his excesses, and abandoned the armed organizations such as the Carabinieri responsible for the repression of the people.

Both the constitutional and repressive police apparatus of the Pinochet era are still part of the current Chilean scene, 48 years after the fascist coup. A new constitutional text was drawn up by a broad commission that would submit it to a referendum.

As for the police, we need to remember their most recent actions, such as 2019, when they violently attacked large peaceful mass rallies demanding economic and social change from the government of current President Sebastian Pinara. They attacked more than 400 people who lost one or two eyes to pellets and bullets fired by the uniformed body.

This reality will no longer be confronted, especially since he assumed power in Palacio de la Moneta, where Gabriel Boric, who wants to represent the people, leads the sector-centric political system after winning more than 55% of the vote. Left.

The experience of more than 30 years of “democratic governments” has made a lot of promises on the Chilean scene and little has been done, which should inspire them to move to include their followers and other political organizations. The young president will have to fight to implement the plans and laws needed to build the new country.

A large oligarchy of the ruling regime in Chile animated by the so-called “Chicago Boys” during the years of dictatorship and their predatory and exclusive economic model will surely see young and left come to power. The wing people are a real threat to their economic interests and their social privileges.

The spectacle of Chile’s transformed neoliberalism now trembles, while the lower classes of the countryside and the city look forward to the arrival of new opportunities that were never allowed during the dictatorship or the neo – liberal governments that followed.

But in the current Chilean context Gabriel Borick should walk the aisle in which ruling is not only an art and endeavor, but a commitment to doing good.

I remember at this point the so-called “democracy” from the Pinochet dictatorship, the change of government led by then-President Patricio Ailein. It was March 11, 1990. I attended as a journalist to cover the regime change. There I heard speeches and promises from the so-called “democracy” that seemed never to be achieved by those who tried to do so, not with the people, but with great economic interests, most bound to unity. States reported.

There have been many governments, but both the neoliberal economic and social program of the Pinochet period and its governmental and military structures have remained unchanged.

Breaking that recession and doing it in Chile as needed will be a major challenge for the 35-year-old Gabriel Bori, who was elected by the people as President of Chile.