Gabriel Borick: “Chile will be the tomb of neoliberalism” Elections | The world

By: Maria M. முர்

He fought in student struggles and later became a deputy. Left-wing Gabriel Borick At 35, he is the youngest candidate of all Desire for Chile’s presidency on Sunday And one that best embodies the generational change demanded in the 2019 protests.

Ecologist, feminist, regionalist and radical critic The neoliberal model established during the military dictatorship (1973-1990) and later integrated into change, which provides a much deeper agenda of change.

“And Chile It was the cradle of neoliberalism in Latin America and will be its grave. Said Boric Last July, when he was announced standard-bearing Left wing I recognize dignity, Formed the Broad Front and the Communist Party.

You can see: How much do you pay to be a table member in the Chile 2021 elections and what are the penalties for not attending?

Borick is one of the most favorite to go to the polls on December 19, in which he will fight Far-right Jose Antonio Cast, According to recent polls.

Even though his current discourse is light years away from the radical declarations he defended a decade ago when he was a law student and president of the powerful student federation of the University of Chile (FECH), the markets still scare him. This led to support for free education in March 2006 and 2011.

Born in the South Punta arena in 1986, Borik was the target of attacks on his youth and inexperience outside of politics and his alliance with the Communists, especially in the political context. Nicaragua, Venezuela And Cuba.

In 2018, he made public his suffering from manic compulsive disorder (OCD). International spread He has emerged as one of the best advocates of mental health.

You can see: Arika calls herself to protest the opening of the border

The final extension of his campaign was complicated: he caught on COVID-19 And was isolated for almost a week. She was somewhat clouded by the old complaint of alleged sexual harassment.