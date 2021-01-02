General Z Republicans are seeing a new era for the party after Trump

With the election dusting off in the weeks leading up to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, Republicans are beginning to look beyond President Donald Trump to its future.

For many young Republicans, Trump’s loss marks the opening of new directions within the party. Many said in interviews that they wanted the party to become more tolerant and inclusive while remaining true to conservative values.

“The GOP has a lot of good policy, a lot of winning policies, but often it seems we can catch the losers and fight them like hell,” said Sophomore Cameron Atkins, a vice president. College Republicans at Columbia University. “In fact, they miss the issues with the American people.”

Thirty-one percent of voters between the ages of 18 and 24 supported Trump In November, according to exit polls, it was down from 37 percent in 2016. Generation Z Black, born after 1996, makes up at least 10 percent of the U.S. population, according to a report Brookings Company, It will only grow as the next election approaches.

Atkins, 19, believes the party can expand its horizons by continuing to prioritize key social issues such as guns and abortion, while embracing a rapidly diversifying electorate by reducing its rhetoric around racial injustice, which should show the tendency of young people. And tapped.

“We have to try to expand our spending, even if it costs us,” some more traditional Republican voters, he said. “I think I’m ready to lose until we do the right thing.”

Clay Robinson, a leader with college Republicans at Arizona State University, said he would like to focus more on party content.

“Our generation is more concerned with economic issues or social issues than anything else. I think it’s a sign that we really care about the well-being of communities and our people, not just their pocket books,” Robinson said. 19. “This is a holistic approach that refers to the health of every person in the country.”

People are waiting in line to open the doors outside the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit on December 22 in West Palm Beach, Fla. Lynn Sweet / AB

Many young Republicans highlighted that LGBT rights and climate change were necessary to knock out General Z Black because General Gerz was well aware of those issues.

That’s why 19-year-old Isaiah de Alba said the Republican Party needs different and younger perspectives like him. Growing up in Los Angeles with a Mexican Cuban family, de Alba is the political director of the University of Oregon Republican Party. He voted for Trump, but believes someone who recognizes that the country is “not the same place it was 30, 40, 50 years ago” is leading the party next.

I think the term “conservatism” has been given to this bad representative for so long, ”he said, predicting that party ethics will emerge, for example, with less religious and perspective thinking.

“I think it needs to change in a way so that people can understand more than they want to see it as a ‘crowd of old racist white people’, you know, but really, a lot more than that.”

However, not all young conservatives expect sea change. Looking at the future of the party beyond Trump’s presidency, Sidney Saladto expressed frustration with lawmakers, saying they backed down after Trump’s loss.

As he continues to fight almost two months after the election, Republican officials have begun to break with Trump over spreading unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud and his refusal to acknowledge Biden as the winner.

“I want to see a lot of people being primary and rooted,” said Salato, 22, head of the Conservative Women’s Organization at the University of Tampa. “I think they’re just as bad as the Democrats.”

Download NBC News app News and PoliticsS

Salato said the party was no longer “a cohesive group” and that lawmakers who excluded themselves from Trump “did not serve” their constituencies.

Still, despite the dissatisfaction, young voters all said Trumpism would stay here.

While he supports Trump’s “America First” policies, Robinson said they should not be won by Trump in the best possible way. He said the party needs someone who “doesn’t have to turn people off like Trump.”

They are waiting for new faces to lead the country.

“Being relevant and being re-elected can be difficult,” Robinson said. “People are talking at the ballot box. If they don’t want to solve these problems, they are going to pay the price.”