Georgia Senate prospect awaits examination benefits following wife checks positive

“As quite a few of you know my spouse Alisha is an OB/GYN medical doctor at Emory,” Ossoff wrote on Twitter . “Final evening she tested favourable for COVID right after building indications this week. Fortunately her indicators have been gentle but please hold her in your thoughts. I was examined nowadays & await benefits.”

Ossoff’s campaign stated in a assertion that he has not held or participated in an in-human being campaign party in extra than a thirty day period. In its place, he has held virtual marketing campaign activities and town halls amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Jon is also dealing with signs and symptoms and was analyzed for the virus this morning. His outcomes are pending,” mentioned Miryam Lipper, campaign communications director, in the assertion Saturday.