Georgia Senate prospect awaits examination benefits following wife checks positive

Georgia Senate candidate awaits test results after wife tests positive
By Arzu / July 25, 2020
“As quite a few of you know my spouse Alisha is an OB/GYN medical doctor at Emory,” Ossoff wrote on Twitter. “Final evening she tested favourable for COVID right after building indications this week. Fortunately her indicators have been gentle but please hold her in your thoughts. I was examined nowadays & await benefits.”
INTERACTIVE: Monitoring Covid-19 situations in the US

Ossoff’s campaign stated in a assertion that he has not held or participated in an in-human being campaign party in extra than a thirty day period. In its place, he has held virtual marketing campaign activities and town halls amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Jon is also dealing with signs and symptoms and was analyzed for the virus this morning. His outcomes are pending,” mentioned Miryam Lipper, campaign communications director, in the assertion Saturday.

Ossoff ideas to remain in isolation till healthcare industry experts clear both equally him and his spouse, the marketing campaign reported.

Lipper mentioned that Dr. Alisha Kramer, Ossoff’s spouse, who is an OB-GYN at Emory University Clinic, started isolating “instantly” right after encountering signs this week.

Ossoff received the Ga Democratic principal for the Senate seat in June and faces incumbent Republican Sen. David Perdue in the drop.

In 2017, Ossoff ran and practically won a distinctive election for a US Property seat in a longtime conservative Ga district. Inspite of his reduction to Republican Karen Handel, Ossoff grew to become a house title in the point out.

This story has been up to date with more qualifications information and context.

CNN’s Nicky Robertson contributed to this report.

