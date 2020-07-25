Georgia Senate prospect awaits examination benefits following wife checks positive

Ossoff’s campaign stated in a assertion that he has not held or participated in an in-human being campaign party in extra than a thirty day period. In its place, he has held virtual marketing campaign activities and town halls amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“Jon is also dealing with signs and symptoms and was analyzed for the virus this morning. His outcomes are pending,” mentioned Miryam Lipper, campaign communications director, in the assertion Saturday.
Ossoff ideas to remain in isolation till healthcare industry experts clear both equally him and his spouse, the marketing campaign reported.
Lipper mentioned that Dr. Alisha Kramer, Ossoff’s spouse, who is an OB-GYN at Emory University Clinic, started isolating “instantly” right after encountering signs this week.
In 2017, Ossoff ran and practically won a distinctive election for a US Property seat in a longtime conservative Ga district. Inspite of his reduction to Republican Karen Handel, Ossoff grew to become a house title in the point out.
This story has been up to date with more qualifications information and context.
