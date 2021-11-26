Glass was shocked by the deadliest immigrant shipwreck in the English Channel

Following the death of at least 27 migrants in a shipwreck off Calles Beach on Wednesday, November 24, 300 community activists and residents gathered the next day to pay their respects.

“This should never happen again. I appeal to the President: Stop, stop!” Glass activist, who lives near the harbor, described the microphone as “listening to non-stop cleaning vehicles.” He was found late Wednesday night, November. 24, recovered 27 bodies of migrants who died at sea after their boat sank during rescue operations.

In front of her, quietly, about 300 Galicianos, activists and immigrants gathered in front of a park in the port city on Thursday, November 25, to raise awareness in memory of those who had died the day before.

“We call them ‘circles of peace’. Usually there are 30 to 50 people. There are a lot of people tonight because there have been so many deaths,” explains Pascal Lefèvre (Insoum France, in Spanish), a militant from La France Insoumise.

Pascal Lefèvre, an activist for La France insoumise in Calais, pays tribute to the 27 immigrants who died in the Mansi area on November 25, 2021. His poster reads “I will not bathe in that sea! No one bathed. In the grave!” © France24

“There have never been so many deaths at one time. “We are surprised and angry,” he continued.

On the ground, a long banner shows the names of more than 300 immigrants who have died trying to cross the border between France and England since 1999. “He was electrocuted by the Eurotunnel catenary, drowned in an English canal and killed for lack of medical care.”, An activist lists the circumstances under which they died. “It is the result of increasing militarization on the border and the struggle against the existence of deportees,” he says.

A poster condemns the “deadly border” between France and England in Calais on November 25, 2021. © France24

L’Auberge des migrants (The Migrant Shelter, in Spanish), Secours Catholique, Utopia 56 … At the microphone, an association called on France and the United Kingdom to create a “safe path” and a “safe path”. Ask for refuge on the other side of the canal. They asked not to forget the survivors and to provide moral support to the survivors and financial assistance to repatriate the bodies.

About 300 people paid tribute to the immigrants who died at sea on November 25, 2021. © Dana Alboz, InfoMigrants

“We buried someone yesterday morning.”

Mariam Guerrero, a permanent employee of the Secours Catholique de Calais, said the shipwreck was unprecedented. The woman who has been assisting immigrants for nearly 20 years says, “We hang a black veil at the entrance to our day center in Calais.” Awakening and Funerals. We have been doing this since September. Once every two weeks, “he explains.” We buried someone yesterday morning: a Sudanese youth who died fifteen days ago. His body could not be buried due to difficulty in identifying him, “he explains.

At this point, she hopes the identification will be fast, but above all it is possible, because it will not always be like this: “Their families should have the right to know what happened to them. I put myself in the shoes of mothers. Wait for the news about their children. It should not end like this.” .

List of 335 immigrants who have died trying to reach the UK since 1999 on November 25, 2021. © Dana Alborz, InfoMigrants

Among those who drowned on Wednesday were 17 men, seven women and three young men, including a pregnant woman. Their bodies have been returned to the Lily Forensic Institute for autopsy and identification.

The circumstances of their deaths are not yet clear. On Wednesday they set sail from Dunkirk across the English Channel, but their ship, a ‘long boat’, was hit by a fragile inflatable, container ship with a soft bottom? Is the inflatable boat flat?

Highly used by smugglers, these ‘long boats’ with a length of 10 meters can not withstand heavy loads or sea rage. Frequent harsh weather on the English Channel makes navigation difficult, especially as it is one of the busiest seas in the world, with about 600 ships passing through the area each day, according to marine rescuers for years.

“I’m not scared, I’ll try again”

“For two years the road through the sea lanes has been used in a big way, we were expecting a play”, explains Nathanaël Caillaux. The provincial council says the number of attempts to cross the English Channel in small boats has doubled in the past three months. As of November 20, 31,500 migrants have been stranded and 7,800 rescued since the beginning of this year.

Along with his French ally, Amir, a 30-year-old Afghan, Kales went to show his support for the refugees. He recalled going to England by truck 16 years ago. “I went to the UK, where I got a bad reception. I finally decided to go back to France,” said a resident near Calais. “At that time, no one jumped into the sea, but the refugee situation worsened, in their home countries – Iran, Afghanistan – here. You see, tonight is very cold, winter is coming, they are not. There is no other way than to try to cross,” he notes.

The continuum of tragedies inspires some. Fazal, a Sudanese man who arrived in Galilee fifteen days ago, has decided to drop out of the UK. “I’m going to ask for asylum in France,” the thirty-year-old says. “There are a lot of dead, a lot of sad stories. I do not know the dead, but they’re just like us. They were sleeping outside.” With him, a younger friend also tried to climb the mountain on Wednesday. “This is my second time. The engine broke down, the police caught us. I’m not scared, I will try again. I will try anyway,” says the 22-year-old, who wants to remain anonymous.

And not only that. Last night, about 70 migrants tried to cross before being rescued. Some of them were found cold at the Calais train station and were later taken to the emergency room.

