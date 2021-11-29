Govit-19: AICM strengthens epidemiological surveillance against Shenbamin omigran variant

The Mexico City International Airport (AICM) Has strengthened epidemiological surveillance to detect possible occurrence of variation Covit-19 Omigron, Said Claudia Sheinbaum, head of the Mexican city government.

“We are responsible for epidemiological surveillance at the airport. The Ministry of Health strengthens it, but above all the coordination with the Ministry of Health of the Government of Mexico, they are analyzing,” he explained. Conference on the Establishment of the Ministry of Defense in the Office of the Mayor of Gujjimalpa.







The official explained that there were no such cases in the country’s capital so far Corona virus variant First found in South Africa.

He explained that there is an agreement with the capital authorities National Institute of Genetic Medicine Track the occurrence of this variation and find the appropriate places.

“For now, we will always be vigilant until we know exactly what the terms of this variation are,” Sheenbaum Bardot said.

New variant of corona virus, Omigron, Has spread around the world since 13 cases were discovered in the Netherlands, and has led Israel to close its borders to foreign nationals.

With more than five million deaths worldwide since the announcement of the Govt-19 epidemic, the World Health Organization (WHO)WHO) The new variant is considered Omigron, Was found to be “worrying” this week.

According to the first “image” of the new strain, produced and published by the Pompeino Casey Hospital in Rome, the டாmicron variant has more mutations than the delta variant, although “this does not automatically mean that the variants are more dangerous,” the researchers said. Said.

Several countries identified in South Africa on Thursday, November 25, have reacted by closing their borders with South African countries.

This Sunday, the WHO He reiterated his call for “borders to be open” and reaffirmed his position on the “African side” in a statement.

This Sunday, European Commission President Ursula van der Leyen agreed that “we are in competition with the clock” to stop the new variant.

It should be noted that on Saturday night, the Deputy Secretary of the Department of Prevention and Health Development. Hugo Lopez-Cadell, Reiterated that travel restrictions or border closures were “not very effective measures” and highlighted the economic and social consequences they could have.

With information from AFP.

Kg