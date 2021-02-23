Govit-19: As the United States passes half a million deaths, Biden leads a candlelight vigil for Govt victims | U.S. News

The country, which has recorded more than half a million deaths, was the first country in the world to achieve a minute of silence with President Joe Biden in honor of the corona virus victims.

As 500-liter candles lined the steps of the White House to commemorate the dead, a military band read the Amazing Grace, and the President expressed his emotional views.

“Today we mark a truly serious, heartbreaking milestone – 500,071 people have died. This is more Americans who have died in a year from this epidemic than World War II, World War II and the Vietnam War,” he said.

“But when we acknowledge the extent of this mass death in the United States, we remember every person and the life they lived. They are the ones we know.”

As of 2 a.m., there are now 500,201 Govt-related deaths in the country, and more than 28 million people have been infected, according to Johns Hopkins University Corona virus tracker.

Mr Biden was joined by First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff, who nodded as they observed the minute.

The president called on Americans to set aside their differences: “We must put an end to the political and misinformation that has divided families, communities and nations, and that has already claimed many lives.

“We have to fight this together as a people, as a United States.”

Mr Biden ordered the country’s flag to be flown at the White House, all public buildings and grounds, and at military posts and naval bases until sunset on Friday.

Brazil ranks second in corona virus deaths worldwide, at about 250,000.

The fact that the United States leads the world in both mortality and epidemic numbers reflects the Trump administration’s vicious plan. President Biden Said before.

The United States has confirmed that it has purchased enough to “vaccinate all Americans,” he charged Mr. Trump Vaccine failed to manage roll.

“While scientists do their job of finding vaccines at the time of registration, my predecessor – I’m very naive about it – did not do his job in preparing for the massive challenge of vaccinating hundreds of millions,” he said.

In December, the average daily deaths in the United States are linked COVID-19 The 9/11 terrorist attacks touched 2,276 with a daily total of over 2,977 who lost their lives.

Statista, a global data provider, said that Native Americans are the most affected ethnic group as a percentage of the population, with nearly 211 deaths per 100,000 people reported.

Despite Mr Biden’s criticism, there is reason to be optimistic about the vaccine roll, with official figures showing that 64 million jabs have been delivered so far.

This has prompted the United States to exceed the president’s 100m dose in the first 100 days of his government’s, despite progress being hampered by recent freezing weather.

Case numbers are also declining – from 100,000 a day this month to 250,000 in January.

This is far from Mr Trump’s optimistic prediction last April that even if it did nothing, the United States would lose 50,000 to 60,000 people to the virus.