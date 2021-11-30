Govit-19: Corona virus latest news, live | Health includes Omigran as “the variant that has the greatest impact on health” | Community

November 30, 2021

Sagebrush Rider

Govit-19: Corona virus latest news, live | Health includes Omigran as "the variant that has the greatest impact on health"

At least six Brazilian capitals are canceling year-end banquets due to the cove

At least six regional capitals, including Salvador and Belo Horizonte in Brazil, have canceled year-end celebrations for fear of a recurrence of the corona virus outbreak following the recently discovered Omigran variant. Brazil, one of the most affected countries by the Covit-19 disease, has been experiencing a certain level of stability in relation to infections and deaths, which have been at practically the lowest level since the beginning of the health crisis in February 2020. This downward trend, due to the progress of the vaccine, Brazilian regional and local authorities had planned to hold concerts and commemorative events at the end of the year, but the rise of epidemics in Europe and the discovery of the Omigran variant, first detected in South Africa, set alarms in various parts of the country. In this context, the country’s first regional capitals to cancel festivals were Salvador, Belo Horizonte, Fortaleza, Florianopolis, Joao Pessoa and Palmas. Six out of 27 in total. “In view of the arrival of a new variant and the increase in cases in Europe, I decide to cancel the New Year’s Eve party in Salvador. I know the significance of the event. Said.

S நாட்டo Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, the most populous cities in the country, continue their celebrations on December 31st with their traditional beaches on Rio de Janeiro, traditionally crowded, yet there are more voices. In the medical world, they recommend stopping it. In Brazil, which accumulates more than 22 million positives, approximately 615,000 deaths associated with Covit-19 have not yet been reported in any case of the Omigron variant, although it may have affected the state of S பாo Paulo and another in Minas Gerais. The capital is Belo Horizonte. (Eph)

