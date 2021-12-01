December 1, 2021

Sagebrush Rider

Complete News World

Govit-19: Corona virus latest news, live | Health recommends controlling the number of participants in Christmas events | Community

Obadiah Silva December 1, 2021 1 min read

There have been 296 new deaths and 3,307 corona virus infections confirmed in Mexico

Mexico confirmed 296 new deaths and 3,307 coronavirus infections this Tuesday, up from 53 deaths and 724 infections recorded the previous day, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Since the outbreak, the country has reported 294,246 deaths and 3,887,873 cases, making it the fourth most dangerous country in the world due to Govt-19, according to the Statista portal. The rate of cases accumulated to 3,014.5 per 100,000 citizens.

Mexico City, Mexico State, Nuevo Leon, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Tabasco, Puebla, Veracruz, Sonora and San Luis Potosi are the 10 Mexican states with the highest number of lawsuits, two-thirds of which are registered in the country (66%). While the World Health Organization and world leaders at the G7 have warned of the threat posed by a new variant of the disease known as omigran these days, “President Andrs Manuel Lபpez Obrador has underestimated the issue:” There are no reasons. Worryingly, according to the reports given to me by the experts, there were no reasons for the risk.

See also  Moscow ordered compulsory vaccination after Russians were reluctant to vaccinate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Barbados declares itself a republic and names singer Rihanna its national hero

November 30, 2021 Obadiah Silva
6 min read

Omigron | Corona virus: Countries that closed their borders with the new variant of Govt-19 | South Africa | The world

November 30, 2021 Obadiah Silva
2 min read

Govit-19: Corona virus latest news, live | Health includes Omigran as “the variant that has the greatest impact on health” | Community

November 30, 2021 Obadiah Silva

You may have missed

1 min read

Govit-19: Corona virus latest news, live | Health recommends controlling the number of participants in Christmas events | Community

December 1, 2021 Obadiah Silva
2 min read

Barbados declares itself a republic and names singer Rihanna its national hero

November 30, 2021 Obadiah Silva
6 min read

Omigron | Corona virus: Countries that closed their borders with the new variant of Govt-19 | South Africa | The world

November 30, 2021 Obadiah Silva
2 min read

Govit-19: Corona virus latest news, live | Health includes Omigran as “the variant that has the greatest impact on health” | Community

November 30, 2021 Obadiah Silva