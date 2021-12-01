Govit-19: Corona virus latest news, live | Health recommends controlling the number of participants in Christmas events | Community

There have been 296 new deaths and 3,307 corona virus infections confirmed in Mexico

Mexico confirmed 296 new deaths and 3,307 coronavirus infections this Tuesday, up from 53 deaths and 724 infections recorded the previous day, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Since the outbreak, the country has reported 294,246 deaths and 3,887,873 cases, making it the fourth most dangerous country in the world due to Govt-19, according to the Statista portal. The rate of cases accumulated to 3,014.5 per 100,000 citizens.

Mexico City, Mexico State, Nuevo Leon, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Tabasco, Puebla, Veracruz, Sonora and San Luis Potosi are the 10 Mexican states with the highest number of lawsuits, two-thirds of which are registered in the country (66%). While the World Health Organization and world leaders at the G7 have warned of the threat posed by a new variant of the disease known as omigran these days, “President Andrs Manuel Lபpez Obrador has underestimated the issue:” There are no reasons. Worryingly, according to the reports given to me by the experts, there were no reasons for the risk.