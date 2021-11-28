Govit-19: Corona virus latest news, live | United Kingdom restores compulsory use of indoor masks after two cases of new Omigron variant | Community

Two cases of the new Omigran variant were detected in the United Kingdom

The United Kingdom has identified two cases of a new variant of the coronavirus known as Omigran, according to British Health Minister Sajid Javed. “We have been informed by the UK Health Care Agency about two cases of Omigran variation in the country. Both cases are linked and there is a link to move to South Africa. These people are going to isolate themselves in their homes. Tests and communication tracking are being carried out,” he said in a message on Twitter.

The cases have been identified in the cities of Chelmsford (in Essex County near London) and Nottingham (in central England), the minister said, adding that it would now be a test case for people to identify potential cases. . “As a precautionary measure, we are conducting additional specific tests in the affected areas (Nottingham and Chemsford) and are deploying all positive cases. This is a rapidly improving environment and we are taking decisive action to protect public health,” Javid said. He added in a Twitter message that Angola, Mozambique, Malawi and Zambia would be added to the travel red list on Sunday, December 4th. “If anyone has traveled to these four countries or any of the other countries on the Red List in the last four days, they should isolate themselves and undergo PCR tests,” the British minister began. On Friday, the United Kingdom added South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini to the list of banned countries due to the identification of the new generation.

The new variant, identified in South Africa, has also been found in Botswana, Belgium, Hong Kong and Israel. Germany and the Czech Republic are pending confirmation of Omigran’s suspected cases, and the Netherlands is analyzing whether there is a variation for 61 corona virus positive travelers from South Africa. The world is working to introduce travel restrictions and restrictions on South African countries to control the spread of the new mutation.