Govit-19: Corona virus latest news, live | WHO names new variant discovered in South Africa Omigron and warns of risk of re-infection | Community

Netherlands cuts hospitality time, imposes mask on primary and secondary schools

The Provisional Netherlands Government has decided to partially close hotels, theaters, theaters, museums, hairdressers and non-essential shops. The new rule will take effect this Sunday, from 5:00 pm to 5:00 am, and will remain in effect until December 18. Gyms and non-professional sports follow the same schedule and deadline. Food shops may close at 8:00 p.m. The mask should be applied to all covered areas during travel and should be kept at a distance of 1.5 meters. In elementary and high schools (10 years and older) students are required to wear a mask, but education remains open. The new regulations are expected to reduce person-to-person contact by 25%, thus preventing infections. It is better to work from home and reduce the attendance of grandparents and the elderly. Acting Prime Minister Mark Rutte has called for unity because under these conditions “deaths can be caused by domestic violence and the elderly can be left alone”.

On the other hand, Health Minister Hugo de Jonge has pointed out that measures that are not considered urgent will be postponed across the country. This way, there will be more free staff to care for ICU patients and those admitted with the corona virus. Planned therapies and interventions over the next six weeks will be "maintained as much as possible," he said. It is, in this case, cases of cancer or heart problems. Reports Isabel Ferrer.