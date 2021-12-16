Govit-19: Last minute of corona virus, live | France bans non-essential travel to the UK due to the “rapid” spread of the Omigron variant | Community

According to the PAHO, the second year of the epidemic in the United States has tripled over the first year

According to data from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the Covit-19 epidemic was most severe in 2021, on the American continent, with three times more infections and deaths than in 2020. PAHO Director Carissa Etienne pointed out that the impact of the epidemic on the United States in 2021 was “undoubtedly worse”. “More than a third of all Govt-19 cases and a quarter of deaths worldwide occur in the US region,” Etienne said.

In addition, compared to 2020, the United States suffered “three times the number of cases of Govt. The official pointed out that 926,056 new goiter infections were reported in the region last week, an increase of 18.4%. In this context, I would like to warn against the “re-emergence” of cases in the United States and Canada, rather than the decline in infections in Mexico.

In addition, cases have increased in Bolivia, Ecuador, Paraguay and Uruguay for the first time since September. Etienne warned that Panama, Trinidad and Tobago and Saint Lucia experienced an increase in infections (66% more), while the Cayman Islands had “more weekly govt events than any other country or region in the United States.” Regarding immunization, he said 56% of people in Latin America and the Caribbean have been “fully” vaccinated against goitre, while countries like Chile, Cuba and Canada have “the highest vaccination coverage in the world”. He noted that 52 countries and 32 countries in the region have already reached the target of 40% immunization of their population. However, he urged not to forget countries that have not reached vaccination coverage, in particular Haiti, Jamaica, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Guatemala, French Guiana, Saint Lucia and Montserrat, which report vaccination coverage rates below 40. % “. (Eph)