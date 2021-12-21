Govit-19: Last minute of corona virus, live | Public health concludes that those in close contact with the complete vaccination schedule do not need to be isolated | Community

The Omigron variant represents 46.9% of Kovid patients in Portugal

The Omigron variant already accounts for 46.9% of corona virus cases diagnosed in Portugal, where health officials recorded a total of 5,754 new infections and 16 deaths on Tuesday. Omigron has been experiencing rapid growth in the country since last December 6, with a recent report by the National Institutes of Health (INSA) predicting that 80% of the year will end with new outbreaks. Variation.

Omigran’s first cases were discovered on the Pelences football team in Portugal, and it is suspected that the transmitter of the virus was an athlete who returned from playing with his South African team. The arrival of the variation occurs in the middle of the fifth wave in Portugal, with the development of epidemics, this Tuesday was 5,754. The figure is close to the 5,800 infections reported last Wednesday, the highest since Portugal’s control since February. Nevertheless, mortality and hospitalization rates are significantly lower than they were then.

This Tuesday, 16 deaths were reported – more than two hundred a day in February – and the number of hospital admissions dropped to 904, 39 less than the previous day. 153 of them are in the intensive care unit. Portugal, with a population of 10.3 million, has accumulated 1,233,608 confirmed cases and 18,812 deaths since the outbreak. The 14-day event, last updated on Monday, had 558.5 cases per 100,000 population. The Portuguese government met in an extraordinary cabinet this Tuesday to announce new measures to combat the epidemic, which will be announced by Prime Minister Antonio Costa. (Eph)