Govit-19: Last minute of corona virus, live | The U.S. government medical adviser believes the Omicron variant is more contagious but more serious than the Delta | Community

European Center for Disease Control calls for “strong measures” to control the virus in the EU

Andrea Ammon, director of the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC), on Tuesday called on EU countries to use “strong measures” to prevent the spread of corona virus infection. “The compulsory action now will help reduce the spread of the disease, ease the burden on the healthcare system and keep most of it safe during the holidays and 2022,” the ECDC director told EU health ministers. In Brussels.

“The epidemiological situation in the EU is more or less worrying,” Ammon explained, adding that the delta variant is already a dominant strain and could worsen with the growing omicron. Of that lineage first detected in South Africa, 634 cases have already been confirmed this Monday in 23 countries of the European Union and the European Economic Area, which is expected to increase. “At this time, there are no serious cases or deaths among those diagnosed, but it is still too early to determine what the risk level is,” Ammon said.

The head of the ECDC added that preliminary “data” from South Africa and the United Kingdom suggest that this is “highly contagious”. For this reason, he argued that non-drug measures with booster doses (…) should be used, starting with vulnerable adults over 40 years of age. Avoiding massive concentrations, encouraging the use of masks, minimizing group interactions, and enhancing testing and monitoring capabilities in the community. “

In the same vein, the European Pharmaceuticals Agency (EMA), Emer Cook, Emer Cook, pointed out that in the case of booster injections, “something different from the beginning would be more effective” to boost immunity. (Eph)