Grace tropical depression hit Haiti after the earthquake

Les Guys, Haiti (AB) – Tropical depression Grace Heavy rains fell two days later in Haiti. More crowded hospitals and rescuers were forced to act quickly.

Overnight, heavy rain and strong winds lashed the southwestern part of the country, badly affected by Saturday’s quake, and officials warned that up to 38 centimeters (15 inches) of rain could fall in some areas before the storm continues its course. The capital, Port-au-Prince, also received heavy rain.

Grace arrived in the country on the same day that the death toll from the quake rose to 1,419 and the number of injured to 6,000, many of them lying outside in the heat and waiting for medical help.

Before heading to Jamaica and southeastern Cuba on Tuesday, Grace’s rain and wind slowly advanced the risk of landslides and flash floods overnight on the Tibran Peninsula in southwestern Haiti.

The quake, which almost devastated some cities in the southwest, is the latest disaster in the poorest nation in the Western Hemisphere. Haitians are already facing a corona virus epidemic, an increase in gang violence, an increase in the poverty rate and the July 7 assassination of their leader, Jovnell Moss.

“We are in an exceptional situation,” Prime Minister Ariel Henry told reporters Monday.

A hospital in the city of Les Cayes was overcrowded with patients after the quake, with many lying on the patio, porch and terrace, but in the vicinity of the storm authorities tried to relocate them in the best possible way. Can.

“We had planned to put up tents on the hospital campus, but they told us it was not safe,” said Kate Peterson, director of Les Cays General Hospital.

This is not the first time employees have been forced to upgrade. The refrigeration system in the center’s morgue had not been operational for three months, and after Saturday’s quake, staff had to store 20 bodies in a limited space. Relatives of the victims rushed most of them to private embalming services or to bury them immediately. On Monday, only three bodies were in the morgue.

Referring to the provinces of Les Cas, Jeremy and Nippe in the southwest of the country, Director of Civil Defense Jerry Chandler said, “We are now working to ensure that the resources we have reach the most affected areas.

Victims of the quake still arrived at the crowded Les Cayes General Hospital three days later, waiting for security on the stairs, sidewalks and open terrace.

“After two days, usually most of them are always suffering,” said Dr. Purus Michaelet, who saw 250 patients and was one of three physicians on duty when the quake struck. The center operates without painkillers and substance to treat fractures due to the increase in patients.

Meanwhile, rescuers and metal collectors dug up the rubble of a hotel that collapsed Monday in the coastal city, from which 15 bodies have already been removed. Jean Moyes Fortune, his brother – a hotel owner and prominent politician – died in the landslide, and many are believed to be trapped in the rubble.

But considering the size of the voids carefully examined by rescuers, at a depth of perhaps 1 foot (30 cm), it seemed impossible to locate the survivors.

Lacking jobs, fuel and money, frustrated Les Cayes residents searched the ruins of dilapidated houses to sell metal. Others expected remittances from abroad, which had been a major feature of the Haitian economy before the earthquake.

