Guardians of the Galaxy: Mike Pence names members of the new US space force | U.S. Army

Members of the New U.S. Air Force will be called “bodyguards,” Vice President Mike Pence announced Friday at his first birthday party. New branch One of Donald Trump’s signature policy efforts in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Pence said, “On behalf of the President of the United States, announcing that the men and women of the United States Air Force will no longer be called bodyguards.

“Soldiers, sailors, airmen, sailors and guards will protect our nation for generations to come.”

On Twitter, Space Force Said: “Opportunity to name a force is an important responsibility. The Guardians are a name with a long history of space operations, the original command mission of the Air Force Space Command in 1983, ‘High Border Guards’.

“The name Guardians connects our proud heritage and culture with the important mission of fulfilling 24/7, protecting the people and interest of the United States and its allies.

“Defenders. #Chambersupra! ”

The Latin goal of the forces, adopted in July, means: “always above.”

Pence’s announcement came the same day Mike Hopkins, Was an American astronaut at the International Space Station Changed From the Air Force to the Space Force. Gen. Jay Raymond, head of space operations, said the new force was “out of excitement” to welcome its first astronaut.

Nevertheless, Pence’s announcement sparked a habitual euphoria on social media. As Put up by military.com: “Space enthusiasts and members of the military point to the Guardians as the Guardians of the Marvel Comics, the galaxy movie rights, a group of superheroes in space.”

With the Trump administration out of power, the future of the space force looks uncertain. The Associated Press rightly said: “President-elect Joe Biden has not yet announced his plans for the Space Force in the next administration.”