Guatemalan government extends siege to Nahuatl and Ixtahuhan

According to Order 1-2022, “the reasons that led to the announcement of the restoration of constitutional order, state security and governance” still exist in two municipalities, so it was decided to extend it for another month.

On December 21, when 88 out of 160 delegates voted in favor, the move would go to Congress for approval, rejection or change, but did not initially reveal that force could not be used as a means of resolving this kind of issue. Differ.

Since January 11, President Alejandro Chiamate has chaired talks in the region as part of efforts to resolve the historic conflict.

According to the head of state, another step was taken yesterday with the signing of an agreement between the two mayors to begin investigations into regional boundaries by the Cadastral Information Register, which tracks farms located in villages. At the center of the conflict were the Sikhism (Ixtahuacán) and Pachutiquim (Nahualá).

Since December last year, 14 people, including several women, children and two policemen, have been killed as violence intensifies in the area. December 17.

The National Civil Police has recognized that in this new wave of victims, groups dedicated to arms smuggling, kidnapping and money laundering are operating in the area, despite the old conflict and the accumulation of problems due to the lack of government presence. .

