January 19, 2022

Sagebrush Rider

Complete News World

Guatemalan government extends siege to Nahuatl and Ixtahuhan

Obadiah Silva January 19, 2022 2 min read

Guatemala, Jan. 19 (Guinea-Latina) The Guatemalan government today announced the extension of the siege state of Santa Catarina Ixtahogan and Nahuala, Solola, where violence continues in the wake of the historic conflict.

According to Order 1-2022, “the reasons that led to the announcement of the restoration of constitutional order, state security and governance” still exist in two municipalities, so it was decided to extend it for another month.

On December 21, when 88 out of 160 delegates voted in favor, the move would go to Congress for approval, rejection or change, but did not initially reveal that force could not be used as a means of resolving this kind of issue. Differ.

Since January 11, President Alejandro Chiamate has chaired talks in the region as part of efforts to resolve the historic conflict.

According to the head of state, another step was taken yesterday with the signing of an agreement between the two mayors to begin investigations into regional boundaries by the Cadastral Information Register, which tracks farms located in villages. At the center of the conflict were the Sikhism (Ixtahuacán) and Pachutiquim (Nahualá).

Since December last year, 14 people, including several women, children and two policemen, have been killed as violence intensifies in the area. December 17.

The National Civil Police has recognized that in this new wave of victims, groups dedicated to arms smuggling, kidnapping and money laundering are operating in the area, despite the old conflict and the accumulation of problems due to the lack of government presence. .

See also  Polling stations closed in Venezuela after election | News

mem / mmc

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Israeli police are investigating Pegasus for spying on civilians

January 19, 2022 Obadiah Silva
4 min read

Tuesday, January 18, 2022 (20:00 GMT)

January 19, 2022 Obadiah Silva
5 min read

Paulsanaro misses meeting Anes, suspicion confirmed that he supports conspiracy against Evo Morales

January 18, 2022 Obadiah Silva

You may have missed

2 min read

Guatemalan government extends siege to Nahuatl and Ixtahuhan

January 19, 2022 Obadiah Silva
2 min read

Israeli police are investigating Pegasus for spying on civilians

January 19, 2022 Obadiah Silva
4 min read

Tuesday, January 18, 2022 (20:00 GMT)

January 19, 2022 Obadiah Silva
5 min read

Paulsanaro misses meeting Anes, suspicion confirmed that he supports conspiracy against Evo Morales

January 18, 2022 Obadiah Silva