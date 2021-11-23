Guterres came to Colombia to commemorate the peace treaty

According to ONUColombia, during his two-day stay here, he will demonstrate the multilateral organization’s commitment to the historic agreement and take into account key achievements and pending challenges.

Guterres will meet with President Ivan Duke and government officials, as well as former Colombian People’s Army (FARC-EP) leaders and former Revolutionary Armed Forces spokesman Stephen Dujarric.

The spokesman said he would also attend events commemorating the historic final peace agreement of 2016, monitoring efforts to ratify the agreement and taking an interest in reconciliation activities involving ex-combatants, communities and local authorities.

The UN chief plans to hold meetings with those responsible for the transitional justice system, victims of the armed conflict and civil society leaders, including women, youth, tribal and Afro-Colombian representatives, human rights and climate activists.

According to the most recent UN report on the subject, the peace process in Colombia faces many challenges in the long run, including the ongoing violence and the continued assassination of former guerrillas, community leaders, human rights defenders and other activists.

Rodrigo Landono, head of the commune, confirmed that the fifth anniversary of the signing of the peace agreement turns out to be an opportunity to restart the agreement.

Peace talks and talks between the government of Juan Manuel Santos and the FARC-EP ended with the signing of a peace agreement in 2016 that ended a protracted armed conflict.

It was signed in Cartagena on September 26 of that year, but it must be approved in a referendum where citizens must vote yes or no.

No imposed and it forced the government to negotiate again and both parties agreed to a new speech approved by the Colombian Senate and House of Representatives in November.

Talks and talks took place in Havana, Cuba, a country that has acted as a guarantor with Norway, along with Chile and Venezuela.

