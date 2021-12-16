Guterres: If we do not find an equal way to deal with the epidemic, we will all fall victim to it

One year later 2021 is marked COVID-19, Rising imbalances, rising inflation and debt, the heavy burden on developing countries, and the climate crisis, General Secretary The UN predicts a complex future for humanity this Thursday.

“If things do not improve, if they do not improve quickly, we will face more difficult times. Covit-19 did not move. It is becoming increasingly clear that vaccines alone will not eradicate the disease, “Antonio Guterres predicted at a news conference, in which he spoke of the current year. Updating the system’s response to an infection.

Guterres recalled that the strategy was launched two months ago by World Health Organization (WHO) is trying to vaccinate 40% of the population in all countries by the end of this year and 70% in the middle of 2022, which will certainly not reach 98 countries.

“Forty countries still do not have 10% of the population vaccinated. In low-income countries, less than 4% of the population is fully vaccinated. And high-income countries have eight times higher vaccination rates than African countries. At current rates, Africa will not reach the 70% limit until August 2024. ”

For this reason, he reiterated that the epidemic could not be defeated “in an uncoordinated manner” and called on countries to “take concrete steps” to achieve greater progress in the goals proposed by the WHO.

Following that, the Secretary-General questioned the strategy followed by the rich nations during the epidemics and asked them to compromise.

“Vaccine hoarding strategy, the strategy of vaccine nationalism or the strategy of vaccine diplomacy have failed. This new variant proves this failure. So it is my hope that countries understand this. From now on we have to find an equal way to deal with the epidemic, otherwise we will all fall victim to it ”, Insisted.

See also What do you know about the residential building collapse in Miami? © UNICEF / Vincent Tremeau Developing countries such as Burkina Faso will need additional support from the international community as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Debt recovery in developing countries can be prevented

But the health sector was not the only one in which the Secretary-General expressed his concern. The UN President extended it to the economic situation causing epidemics in developing countries.

“Developed economies have accumulated nearly 28% of their GDP in their economic recovery. In middle-income countries, that figure has fallen to 6.5%, while in the low-income countries it has fallen to 1.8%, a small percentage more than the lowest,” he said.

For example, he cited a study by the International Monetary Fund that covers the next five years Per capita economic growth in sub-Saharan Africa will be 75% lower than on other planets.

At the same time, he noted that inflation in the United States had risen to levels not seen in the last 40 years, and that “we see it growing elsewhere.”

“As the US Federal Reserve pointed out yesterday, interest rates will rise. What more can be expected from countries that need more aid? ”

He said this situation would create default situations in low-income countries that “already accept high borrowing costs”.

“Small funds will allow developing countries to recover from the need to cope with rising and rising debt., Job creation, climate action, rediscovery of education and qualification and training of workers and many more.

Similarly, he pointed out that the World Monetary Fund “increases inequality and instability” and “allows credit rating agencies to undermine the credibility of developing countries with good growth opportunities and key development needs.”

At the same time, the UN leader stressed that inequalities continue to rise and that social unrest and polarization are growing.

“It is a tinderbox for social unrest and instability that presents a clear and current danger to democratic institutions. It is time to clearly acknowledge the need to reform the International Monetary Fund”, He noted.

Guterres ended the economic division by condemning two administrative failures that need to be corrected by 2022.

The first refers to the prevention, detection and response of epidemics and the second to the International Monetary Fund.

Lebanese leaders cannot diminish unity

Finally, he announced that his last state visit to Lebanon would be in 2021, a country that would “be caught up in all these challenges and other awful challenges.”

“The first thing we need is a union of Lebanese political leaders. Splits between Lebanese political leaders have paralyzed corporations and the freezing of corporations has, of course, made it impossible to reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund, launching effective economic programs and creating conditions for the country’s recovery. “he said.

The Secretary-General commented that “the Lebanese leadership has no right to split in such a traumatic crisis.”

Guterres will meet with President Michael Aun, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nabih Perry and Prime Minister Najib Mikhadi, as well as representatives of various religious leaders and civil society between December 18 and 22.

It will pay tribute to the victims of the August 2020 Beirut port explosion.