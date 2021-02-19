H1B Visa News: Spouses of H-1B Visa Holders Get Work Permits | World News

Mumbai: Spouses Under the provisions of the Immigration Bill, non-immigrant workers, such as those on H-1B, will be empowered to work Biden Government. Importantly, the current regulatory requirements regarding the employment accreditation scheme do not apply.
Currently, an H-1B visa holder can apply for a life support (H-4 pro-visa holder) employment accreditation document while on the path to a green card, or if an extension beyond the permitted six years is available. This in turn helped the spouse not only to find a job or become self-employed, but also to help the spouse obtain a social security number, driver’s license, or open a bank account.
It is estimated that there are currently around one lakh Indian spouses (mostly women) with work permits. It was only recently that the Biden administration withdrew a proposed circular (previously issued) Trump Rule) would have canceled the employment accreditation scheme.
“The provisions of the bill recognizing employment for the spouse of a non-immigrant temporary worker allowed in the United States appear to be widely applicable, although detailed rules may be followed later,” said Purvi Chotani, founder of the Mumbai-based immigration law firm.
“Currently, spouses of L-1 visa holders are allowed to work (in inter-institutional transfers). Now it seems that the same applies to spouses of H-1B workers. They will be issued work permits. Indians make up a significant number of H-1B visas issued each year. That fact must be taken into account. ”
At this point, it is not clear whether work permits for spouses will be widely open to any sector or to certain sectors in dire need – tell the medical field.
Of the 3.89 lakh H-1B visas (including extensions) issued in fiscal 2019, nearly 72%, or 2.78 lakh, were issued to Indian beneficiaries, according to a report released by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.
While opening jobs for the spouses of H-1B workers will make the United States an attractive destination, it may also provoke anger from some quarters on the grounds that it could harm jobs for locals and sue.
