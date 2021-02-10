H1B Visa News: US court seeks status report on work recognition for H-1B spouses | World News

Mumbai: As soon as the Biden administration withdraws the proposed rule, it will repeal the work recognition rights available to a certain category of spouses of H-1B workers. U.S. Court of Justice The joint status report is requested.This joint position report, due by March 5, will help determine if the Save Jobs USA case will move forward. This is a long-standing case from April 2015, many years ago, when Save Jobs, a group of workers working in the technology sector, challenged the right of ownership. US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) To grant employment recognition to eligible H-4 (dependent) visa holders.

In November 2019, the U.S. Court of Appeals issued a conclusive ruling in favor of the DHS, which was handed down by the U.S. District Court (for the District of Columbia). The Court of Appeals ruled that Save Jobs had proved that the H-4 Employment Accreditation Document (EAT) rule would subject its members to real or immediate increase in competition for jobs and therefore have a position to pursue its challenge. As the Trump administration rescinded the EAT rule, continued reliance on court hearings was demanded by government agencies.

Now, Judge Tanya S. Sutkan has requested a joint statement from the parties to the case by March 5, 2021, advising the court: whether the current dispute is resolved or the parties expect it; Whether the parties wish to pursue this action for any reason, including negotiations between the parties regarding the settlement of this dispute; Or whether the parties agree that the case should proceed in accordance with federal rules, local rules or a planning order.

It may be recalled that the Obama administration introduced the ‘H-4 Employment Accreditation Document (EAT) Rule’ in 2015 to take care of decades of green card backlinks for certain categories such as applicants from India.

H-4B visa is issued to the spouse of H-1B workers. This rule allows, in some cases (such as where the H-1B visa holder was on the path to a green card or where the H-1B visa holder received an extension beyond the six years allowed), to apply for an H-4 life support employment accreditation document. EAD allowed spouse to work or be self-employed.

According to the latest official data available, as of December 2017, approximately 84,360 Indian spouses (mostly women) held an EAT (which is 93% of the total EAT issued). The number of such Indian spouses is now estimated to be over one lakh.