On January 1, 1804, under the guidance of revolutionary leader Jean-Jacques Descendants, Napoleon Bonaparte declared independence from France after 12 years of fighting by one of the best troops of the time, the Civil Army. Beginning with a slave revolt in the north of the island in 1791, led by Jamaica Bookman, he sought to implement the Declaration of Human Rights and Citizenship established by the French Revolution, declaring that all human beings are equal.

Recognized as the first major revolutionary movement in colonial America, the uprising will take place in a deeply unequal region of about 570,000 people.

The independence of the Caribbean country meant a milestone because it became the first independent country led by enslaved people.

But it is not so easy for a small country that was forced to pay five times the French national budget and six times the cost of Louisiana in the United States to recognize its independence as a European country that has eroded its economy.

218 years later, the situation in the country worsened, with last year experiencing the fifth massacre in its history, the second worst earthquake in a decade, in addition to the unprecedented socio-political and institutional crisis.

Haiti reaches 2022 without an elected president, a prime minister (Ariel Henry) who receives the rejection of a broad political body and civil society, and the third term of active senators is coming to an end.

In addition, Henry plans to hold a controversial general election to give the country a legitimate government and change the constitution, all of which combine two political agreements, against each other, and at a time when the international community is divided.

