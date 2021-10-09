Haiti condemns Trump’s “racist” remarks on immigrants

Heidi on Saturday condemned former US President Donald Trump’s “racist” statements, promising that the entry of immigrants from that country into the United States would endanger Americans in the face of the AIDS epidemic.

“Haiti has a big problem with AIDS. Many of them may have AIDS, they are coming to our country, we have done nothing,” the former president told Fox News. “It’s like a death wish for our country.”

According to World Bank data, the incidence of HIV in the Caribbean has been steadily declining over the past 15 years, now estimated at 1.9% of the population between the ages of 15 and 49.

The Haitian embassy in Washington condemned “Mr. Donald J. Trump’s racist and unsubstantiated statements about Haiti immigrants in particular and the Haitian people in general.”

“These bad comments are aimed only at sowing hatred and contradictions against immigrants,” the embassy said in a statement.

In mid-September, more than 30,000 immigrants, mostly Haitians, from the Republican Party to the border between Mexico and Texas sharply criticized Joe Biden’s government, accusing it of easing President Trump’s immigration policies.

Within three weeks, more than 7,500 Haitians, 20% of them children, had been evacuated by US migration services, chartering 70 flights to the capital Port-au-Prince and the country’s second city, Cape Haitian.

The Haitian embassy in Washington “should not be indifferent to the civilized people (…) who insult the Haitian people by former President Trump.”

In a private meeting in January 2018, the then US President described Haiti and many African countries as “disgusting”.

