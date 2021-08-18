Haiti – Spain provides emergency assistance to Prinza Latina

In a statement, Acid announced it would provide ,000 250,000 in response to a request from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (IFRC) for help in resolving the humanitarian crisis caused by the 7.2 magnitude earthquake in the southwest. Country.

Similarly, at the request of the Haitian government, it is planned to send about 10 tons of medical supplies by the weekend.

According to the note, Acid will provide water and sanitation to manage the water purification equipment previously donated by Spain to the National Institute for Water and Sanitation in Haiti.

The move is aimed at providing drinking water and sanitation facilities to the most vulnerable people, thus preventing the spread of diseases such as cholera, the note explains, which could worsen the situation of citizens.

The August 14 earthquake has already killed more than 2,000 people and injured more than 7,000, and the number is expected to continue to rise as rescue efforts progress.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained that Spain is considered a member of the Haitian Association in its primary plan for cooperation, along with a group of priority countries.

The main areas of Spanish aid in Haiti are water and sanitation and education.

Among those mentioned are poverty reduction, rural development and the struggle against hunger, the environment, democratic governance and culture and development.

ga / ft