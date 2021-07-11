July 11, 2021

Haiti: The first woman’s news since the assassination of President Jovanel Moss

July 11, 2021
  • BBC News World

Image source, E.P.A.

Title,

Martin Moss was also injured during the attack.

“I’m alive. Thank God, I’m alive, but I lost my husband.”

Martin Moss, the wife of Haitian President Joanel Moss, was assassinated by mercenaries on Wednesday after an audio released on her Twitter account this Saturday congratulated her comrades.

BBC Mundo could not verify it independently, but its credibility was confirmed by members of the Haitian government to various press organizations and local media, making it the first public account of a witness to events.

“In the blink of an eye, mercenaries entered my house and wiped my husband with bullets,” the voice says.

