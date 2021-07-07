Haitian President Jovnell Moss has been assassinated

Haitian President Jovnell Moss was assassinated in an armed attack last night, The country’s interim prime minister Claude Joseph confirmed in a statement.

At about one o’clock in the morning, a group of unknown individuals, some of whom spoke Spanish, stormed the president’s private home and wounded him, the document said.

Local and international media then reported the death of the first woman, Martin Moss, who was wounded in the shooting and was receiving medical treatment at a hospital.

However, the Haitian embassy in the Dominican Republic reported that Martin Did not die He will also be transferred to a medical center abroad for treatment, the Dominican newspaper reported Day.

The caretaker Prime Minister and the National Police have condemned this heinous, inhumane and barbaric act, while calling on the people to calm down and taking up arms, claiming that the security situation in the country is under the control of the police and forces.

All measures are taken to ensure the continuity of the state and to protect the nation., The report says, concludes that democracy and the Republic will win.

Amid a political crisis and controversy over when his term will end, Moss has ruled the poorest country in the United States for more than a year by decree. In addition to the corona virus epidemic, in a country facing chronic poverty and persistent natural disasters, the president has been accused of being insecure and inactive during trafficking waves.