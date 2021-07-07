Haitian President Jovnell Moss has been assassinated

Haitian President Jovnell Moss was assassinated in an armed attack last night, The country’s interim prime minister Claude Joseph confirmed in a statement.
At about one o’clock in the morning, a group of unknown individuals, some of whom spoke Spanish, stormed the president’s private home and wounded him, the document said.
Local and international media then reported the death of the first woman, Martin Moss, who was wounded in the shooting and was receiving medical treatment at a hospital.
However, the Haitian embassy in the Dominican Republic reported that Martin Did not die He will also be transferred to a medical center abroad for treatment, the Dominican newspaper reported Day.
The caretaker Prime Minister and the National Police have condemned this heinous, inhumane and barbaric act, while calling on the people to calm down and taking up arms, claiming that the security situation in the country is under the control of the police and forces.
All measures are taken to ensure the continuity of the state and to protect the nation., The report says, concludes that democracy and the Republic will win.
Amid a political crisis and controversy over when his term will end, Moss has ruled the poorest country in the United States for more than a year by decree. In addition to the corona virus epidemic, in a country facing chronic poverty and persistent natural disasters, the president has been accused of being insecure and inactive during trafficking waves.
The Prime Minister of Haiti declares a state of siege
Joseph said in a television statement that he was surrounded by National Police Director Leon Charles and other officials, after chairing an extraordinary group of ministers.
Theas-Colonel mourns the death of Josnal Moss and calls for peace
“We are deeply saddened by the death of Jovanel Moss, President of the Republic of Haiti. We strongly condemn the violence that led to his death. We extend our condolences to the family members and to the people of our brother Haiti. Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Colonel wrote on his Twitter account.
– Miguel Diaz-Colonel Permides (iaDiazCanelB) July 7, 2021
World leaders condemn assassination of Haitian president
After learning of the assassination of the President of Haiti, Presidents, senior officials and dignitaries from various countries have expressed their condemnation reactions, among them Puntare Sanchez (Spain); Ivan Duke (Colombia, immediately called for OAS intervention); Louis Ars (Bolivia); Rafael Korea (Ecuador); Marcelo Ephrat (Mexico) and Boris Johnson (United Kingdom).
I am shocked and saddened by the death of President Moss. Our condolences to our families and the people of Haiti. It was a disgusting act, and at this point I had to be quiet.
– Boris Johnson (or Boris Johnson) July 7, 2021
We reject the brutal assassination of Haitian President Jovnell Moyes. This is a cowardly and barbaric act against the entire Haitian people. Our solidarity with Sister Nation and the family of a best friend from Colombia. (1/2)
– vivanDuque July 7, 2021
What happened in Haiti! I naively believed that these things were no longer possible in our United States.
My resemblance to the children and family of Joanne Mies and his wife Martin.
May they rest in peace and may their sacrifice bring peace to Haiti.
– Raphael Korea (ash Mashrafel) July 7, 2021
Our Ambassador, Dr. Jesus Valdes, informs me of the loss of life of the President of Haiti, Jovnell Moyes, this morning. Mexico expresses its condolences to the Haitian people and strongly condemns the violence.
– Marcelo Efrard c. (_M_ebrard) July 7, 2021
We apologize and condemn the assassination of Haitian President Jovanel Moss and First Lady Martin Moss. This crime undermines the democratic order of Haiti and the region. Our condolences to his family and the Haitian people.
– யிluisabinader July 7, 2021
