Haitian President Jovnell Moss has been assassinated

July 7, 2021

Jovnell Moss, President of the Republic of Haiti. Photo: CDN

Haitian President Jovnell Moss was assassinated in an armed attack last night, The country’s interim prime minister Claude Joseph confirmed in a statement.

At about one o’clock in the morning, a group of unknown individuals, some of whom spoke Spanish, stormed the president’s private home and wounded him, the document said.

Local and international media then reported the death of the first woman, Martin Moss, who was wounded in the shooting and was receiving medical treatment at a hospital.

However, the Haitian embassy in the Dominican Republic reported that Martin Did not die He will also be transferred to a medical center abroad for treatment, the Dominican newspaper reported Day.

The caretaker Prime Minister and the National Police have condemned this heinous, inhumane and barbaric act, while calling on the people to calm down and taking up arms, claiming that the security situation in the country is under the control of the police and forces.

All measures are taken to ensure the continuity of the state and to protect the nation., The report says, concludes that democracy and the Republic will win.

Amid a political crisis and controversy over when his term will end, Moss has ruled the poorest country in the United States for more than a year by decree. In addition to the corona virus epidemic, in a country facing chronic poverty and persistent natural disasters, the president has been accused of being insecure and inactive during trafficking waves.

The Prime Minister of Haiti declares a state of siege

The President of Haiti, Jovnell Moss, with his wife Martin Moss Andres Martinez Caesares. Photo: Reuters.

Claude Joseph, Acting Prime Minister of Haiti Declared a state of siege in the country after the assassination of President Jovnell Moyes.

Joseph said in a television statement that he was surrounded by National Police Director Leon Charles and other officials, after chairing an extraordinary group of ministers.

Theas-Colonel mourns the death of Josnal Moss and calls for peace

“We are deeply saddened by the death of Jovanel Moss, President of the Republic of Haiti. We strongly condemn the violence that led to his death. We extend our condolences to the family members and to the people of our brother Haiti. Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Colonel wrote on his Twitter account.

World leaders condemn assassination of Haitian president

After learning of the assassination of the President of Haiti, Presidents, senior officials and dignitaries from various countries have expressed their condemnation reactions, among them Puntare Sanchez (Spain); Ivan Duke (Colombia, immediately called for OAS intervention); Louis Ars (Bolivia); Rafael Korea (Ecuador); Marcelo Ephrat (Mexico) and Boris Johnson (United Kingdom).

In the video, the president of Haiti is assassinated in an armed attack

(With information on RT in Spanish and EFE)

