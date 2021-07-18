https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20210717/regresa-la-primera-dama-de-haiti-diez-dias-despues-del-magnicidio-1114202525.html
Haiti's first lady returns ten days after the massacre
Haiti’s first lady returns ten days after the massacre
PORT-AU-PRINCE (Sputnik) – Martin Moyes returned to Haiti on July 17, 10 days after the attack on the Presidential Palace
Latin America
Assassination of the President of Haiti
Haiti
Dressed in black as a symbol of mourning, Martin arrived at the Louvre International Airport, guarded by protective clothing, a heavy police presence and a sling in his right hand, and was welcomed by Acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph. Country. Since being assassinated on the morning of July 7, Martin has been confirmed with multiple gunshot wounds at a medical center in the capital and later transferred to Miami, where he underwent surgery. The funeral of the head will take place on July 23 in Cape Haitine, the second largest city in the country, very close to Mois’ birthplace. In the capital they will pay tribute at the National Museum of Haitian Pantheon, with other tributes next week. Solidarity with the presidential family has grown in recent days, with people marching through the streets of the Communes, True to the North and Port de Pike, north of Haiti, demanding justice from thousands of officials on Friday 16 July. In Port-au-Prince they also paid tribute to various parts of the capital.
Haiti
News
22:02 GMT 17.07.2021
PORT-AU-PRINCE (Sputnik) – The first lady Martin Moyes returned to Haiti on July 17, 10 days after the attack on the presidential palace that killed President Jovnell Moyes, in which he was injured.
“First Lady Martin Moyes has arrived in Haiti as part of preparations for President Joanel Moyes’ national funeral,” government spokeswoman Friends Xantas confirmed.
Dressed in black as a sign of mourning, Martin arrived at the Louvre International Airport with protective clothing, a strong police presence and a sling in his right hand.
He was welcomed by Acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph, who was the country’s leader after the July 7 assassination.
After the events, Martin was confirmed with multiple gunshot wounds at a medical center in the capital and later transferred to Miami, where he underwent surgery.
Haiti’s former first lady has been released from a hospital in the United States
The government announced the funeral of the head of state It will take place on July 23rd
Cape Haiti, the second largest city in the country, is very close to Moisin’s birthplace.
In the capital they will pay tribute at the National Museum of Haitian Pantheon, with other tributes scheduled for next week.
In recent days, demonstrations of solidarity with the president’s family have escalated, with thousands of people on Friday, July 16th They marched through the streets
The communities of True to Nord and Port de Pike, north of Haiti, are demanding justice from the authorities.
They also paid tribute in various parts of the capital, Port-au-Prince.
