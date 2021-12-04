Half of Afghanistan’s population is facing severe hunger

Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan, uncertainty has gripped the population.

Many young people like these college students are at a critical juncture and are worried about the future. Some people feel that War and this new regime may be ending their lives.

But this is not their only concern, winter is approaching and Afghanistan is facing a severe famine.

This was stated by Babur Baloch, spokesman for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees The temperature is expected to drop to minus 25 degrees, And “many displaced families do not have adequate shelter, which is essential to escape the cold.”

“The humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan is getting worse every day. Hunger is at an all-time high. 55% of people face severe levels of hungerNearly nine million of them are at risk of famine, ”he added.

Across the country, economic crises are forcing people to look for new jobs to earn a living. In Kandahar, Some have even returned to the opium harvest.

“I came in the morning to earn some money for my parents,” said Ahmed Wali, “I went to school half the day and prepared for the entrance exam until the next night, but now that’s the situation.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has called for “more support” for the tens of thousands of people displaced by the conflict in Afghanistan in 2021.