Hilaria Baldwin speaks Spanish amid false accusations | American News

Hilaria Baldwin has accused her critics of “misrepresenting” her in the midst of years of false accusations in Spanish.

Speaks out In an interview with the New York Times On Wednesday, Baldwin addressed the controversy surrounding his legacy, saying he was born in Boston, not Spain, and was originally named Hillary.

Baldwin, the wife of Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin, has been the subject of intense speculation about her background over the past week. The controversy began when a Twitter user who shared clips talking with Baldwin’s accent went viral. “You have to appreciate that Hilaria Baldwin is impersonating like a Spanish person in a decade,” lenibriscoe wrote. In one clip, Baldwin finds it difficult to remember the English word for a cucumber.

The New York Times article highlights news articles about Baldwin’s Spanish heritage, and highlights Alec Baldwin’s old clip David Letterman would say His wife is from Spain. Baldwin says on a life company website that he was born in Mallorca, Spain.

Baldwin, 36, described the Cucumber incident as nerve-wracking because it was the first show he had ever appeared on live television, describing it as a “brain stimulus” rather than an attempt to strengthen his belief in Spanish. In an online autobiography from his management company, which claims to have been born in Mallorca, Baldwin said it was a “disappointing” bug.

Baldwin, yoga instructor and social media influence, Told the New York Times There is “nothing that I do wrong” and “the difference between covering up and creating a boundary”.

Baldwin told the New York Times that she was bilingual and that her English often had a strong Spanish accent depending on how happy or sad she was.

Baldwin, who has five children with 30 rock star Alec, said: “Today confused people have a chance to clarify – and people are confused in some ways by the misrepresentation of me.”

Baldwin was born Hillary, but changed her name to Hillaria because her family in Spain called her. She said her parents, who are Americans, loved Spain and took her on vacation from an early age.

“The things I shared about myself are very clear,” he said. “I was born in Boston. I spent time in Boston and Spain. My family now lives in Spain. ”

Baldwin did not say how often or how long he had stayed in the country: “I think it would be frantic to make everything such a tight deadline. You know, sometimes school is involved. Sometimes it was the holidays. It was a mix, Mishmash, is that the right word? Like a combination of different things. “

Baldwin married 62-year-old Alec in 2012. In the midst of the controversy he backed her up, sharing a quote on Instagram: “A lie can travel halfway around the world, while the truth puts its shoes on.”

Comedian Amy Schumer appeared to mock Baldwin’s explanation, sharing a video of himself in a large sun hat: “I get it. I went to Spain twice and loved it too. ”

He also added a cucumber emoji.

With PA Media