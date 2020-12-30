Homeless man burns animal shelter in Atlanta to save dogs and cats

The homeless man who risked his life to rescue many dogs and cats from an animal shelter fire is hailed as a hero.

Keith Walker rushed inside the W-Undertax shelter after a fire on December 18. Facebook post.

Keith Walker rescues several cats and dogs from a fire in the kitchen of the W-Undertarks Animal Shelter in Atlanta on December 18th. Courtesy W-Underdox

“Tonight we thank our guardian angels. The homeless man who ran into our burning house rescued our animals,” it said. “Our animals are safe and thanks to the incredible response from the community, everyone is settled and safe, warm and safe.”

The facility said its owner did not take delivery donations when the call came in that the shelter was on fire. Atlanta firefighters rushed a homeless man to the scene and “helped bring the animals to safety,” W-Undertax wrote.

“Once it became clear that the homeless volunteers were mobilized to safely move the animals to the new facility. In the midst of our misfortune, tonight we are resting with nothing but gratitude to the community that continues to rest,” it said.

He said the facility often provides food and shelter for Walker’s dog Bravo. It has been organizing efforts to help Walker.

A GoFundMe By Tuesday morning, more than 000 36,000 had been collected.

“We have received a flood of requests about how people can help Mr. Keith Walker, the hero who saved our animals from the fire. We have the best interests of the rest of Mr. Walker in mind and are exploring how to better manage donations. Come on his behalf,” the facility said Monday on Facebook. .

Walker said CNN He was “nervous” to run into the burning building, but he knew he had to save the trapped animals.

“I was too scared to go there with that smoke, but God put me there to save those animals,” he said. “If you love a dog, you can love anyone in the world. My dog ​​is my best friend, I would not be here without him, so I know I have to save all the other dogs.”

Authorities believe the blaze was caused by an electric fire, W-Underdogs said in a statement. The shelter was left uninhabitable, but the animals were all moved to a new facility.