How LA became the largest corona virus hot spot in the country

LOS ANGELES – In Los Angeles County, an average of 10 people are tested for the corona virus every minute. Every six minutes, one person from Govt-19 dies, according to district public health data.

Los Angeles has become the first district to record 1 million confirmed corona virus cases since the outbreak.

About 1,003,923 people in LA have been infected with the virus and more than 13,000 have died, according to district public health officials. The numbers are the same across the state. NBC News reports that there are more than 2.9 million corona virus cases and more than 31,000 deaths in California. A highly contagious variant of the virus has also been found in the region.

As the LA’s Govt-19 crisis unfolds, epidemiologists and select officials face an embarrassing question: How did Los Angeles become a center of epidemic?

Dr. Kirsten Pipins-Domingo, an epidemiologist at the University of California, San Francisco, says: “LA is a beautiful, large, complex district with factors such as crowds, poverty, and a large number of essential workers.” It’s less important to follow the basics that one has to do to be as safe. “

Motorists line up to perform corona virus tests at a parking lot at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on January 4th. Ringo HWCU / AP

In many ways, Los Angeles was uniquely vulnerable to this crisis.

Infectious fatigue is located when cold weather and short days are approaching, which calls for less outdoor activities even in a region known for its temperate climate. This combined with vacation travel, meetings and a large essential staff created the association of problems with many members living in crowded or dense houses.

“By the way this virus spreads, you don’t have to have the hell-like kitchen-type urban density,” said Dr. George Rutherford, an epidemiologist at the University of California, San Francisco. “There are small family homes in Los Angeles, there are a lot of them. It’s hard for a gardener to work from home.”

The integration of environmental factors continues to confuse public health officials, who have repeatedly warned that the next few weeks could be exacerbated by epidemics as the post-holiday uprising continues.

On Monday, county public officials released new recommendations for essential workers and persons committing essential misconduct to wear masks inside their own homes, especially those with loved ones, especially those with higher risk factors.

“One of the most heartbreaking conversations our health workers share … is that when children apologize to parents and grandparents for bringing Govt to their homes, they get sick,” Hilda Solis, chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, told a news conference Tuesday. Said. “These apologies are some of the last words they hear when loved ones die alone.”

The Dodgers won the World Series and the Halloween weekend when private meetings were allowed and personal care services reopened in early November, according to county public health officials.

Less than a month later, it was forced to reintroduce the restrictions first enacted in the spring, including the completion of outdoor meals, the restriction of the number of people allowed into essential businesses, and the prohibition of assembling multiple houses, indoors or outdoors. A modified accommodation order was issued around Thanksgiving, but by then cases had already increased exponentially.

“Once you’re eight balls behind, it’s hard to put Genie back in the bottle,” Pipins-Domingo said. “This is a situation you don’t want to be in.”

Nevertheless, this is the situation that is currently playing across much of Southern California, where there are more hospitals with Govt-19 patients. According to Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles County Director of Public Health, the LA has increased 1,000 percent in Govt-19 cases since Nov. 1.

“Everyone needs to remember that social transfer rates are very high. You run the risk of being exposed whenever you leave your home,” he said. News conference last week. “Suppose this deadly invisible virus is everywhere, looking for a preferred host.”

But almost a year after the epidemic, fatigue appears everywhere.

Mixed news from elected leaders has exacerbated the feeling of exhaustion, experts say, as opinions vary widely as to what the federal government should keep open by keeping the early corona virus down and maneuvering at the state and city levels.

“The federal government should keep up with the news chaos and the opposition it promotes,” Rutherford said.

Experts also point to the confusion and frustration caused by the harsh shelter orders issued at the beginning of the epidemic, when there were relatively few corona virus cases in California. Unlike New York City, which closed after lawsuits arose, Los Angeles closed many businesses and limited outdoor activities before experiencing any such uprising, thus questioning the effectiveness of the regulations by some residents and local leaders.

“You have to think about the psychology behind this,” Pipins-Domingo said. “When you see the catastrophe that New York experienced in the beginning, it’s easy to implement hard-nosed public health strategies. 10 months is the hardest thing to do when people are tired. ”

Despite the deadly uprising, Protesters took to the streets This month, marches through grocery stores and shopping malls called for the reopening of California’s economy, encouraging people to violate the state’s masked mandate.

Some opposition came after elected leaders violated the rules they were trying to impose. Both Democrats Gavin Newsom and San Francisco Mayor London Breit of the government dined at an upscale restaurant last year, while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was able to get a haircut despite several salons being closed across the state.

The recession was quick and down in California.

Small business owners opposed orders to stay at home, and the recall effort against Newsum quickly gained traction. In the Orange and Riverside counties, some restaurants in San Diego and Los Angeles have been publicly violating orders to stay for several weeks, with the sheriff’s departments pointing out that staying home will not be a priority once the restrictions take effect.

Pipins-Domingo said the biggest obstacle to reducing exchange rates is to convince people that their actions can save lives.

“If we can’t accept and understand how our rules are bound, we will not return to normal,” he said.