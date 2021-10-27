Hugo “El Pollo” confirmed that Carvajal was funded by the Spanish party Bodemos Chavismo

Hugo Carvajal (REUTERS / Emilio Naranzo) during the extradition hearing in the High Court in Madrid, Spain on September 12, 2019.

Former Venezuelan General Hugo Armando Carvajal, Also known as “El Polo” Carvajal, Again targeting former leaders of the left-wing Spanish party Podemos Recipients of the money allegedly paid when Nicolas Maduro was already in charge of the Venezuelan administration, they told the news agency EFE Legal evidence.

Carvajal waiting to be deported to the United States for drug trafficking He testified this Wednesday as a witness before a judge of the Spanish National Court, It investigates Podemos has been accused of improper funding The Socialists’ current partner in the Spanish government – a lawsuit filed in 2016, reopened last week after their allegations.

Former Venezuelan General, former head of the Venezuelan Directorate of Military Intelligence, He spoke again about money allegedly coming from the treasury of Venezuelan oil company PDVSA, Cite sources, and presented a Witness list.

Sources consulted by EFE, Carvajal promised to continue providing the documents as soon as they arrive., Despite pointing out the difficulty in finding her, has been in jail in Madrid since she was arrested last September, and her whereabouts are unknown after almost two years.

Since his arrest, he has tried in every way to prevent his surrender to the United States., As evidence of the Spanish government’s decision to deport him, the asylum claim was rejected or exposed the corrupt plans of the Savista executive with former Spanish political leaders.

Regardless of the reason Carvajal announced today, His deportation to the United States was halted on October 23 by a Spanish national court, Was condemned by his argument, and the judges are scheduled to reprimand him this Friday.

