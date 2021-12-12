Hurricane Kentucky | “We’re stuck, please get help”: Hundreds of people in despair inside a collapsed candle factory

Draft

Image source, Tayfun CoÅkun / Getty Images Title, The factory, which employed more than 110 people on Friday night, was completely destroyed by the wind.

It operates 24/7 to meet Christmas requirements. More than 100 people worked inside until the wind completely destroyed it.

A candle factory MayfieldAccording to President Joe Biden, Kentucky seems to have borne the brunt of the tragedy caused by the historic waves of more than 30 hurricanes in the United States on Friday, the worst in the state.

The disaster has claimed at least 94 lives so far. The search for the missing is expected to exceed 100 as the search continues.

Mayfield Consumer Products The candle factory is one of the worst affected areas.

It was directly hit by the hurricane and reduced to matches, Mayor Kathy O’Neill told CNN.

Image source, Brendan Smylovsky / Getty Images Title, Rescue troops continue to serve.

Rescue teams are searching for survivors in the rubble, but authorities are not so confident.

“Very serious situation”

Of the 110 people believed to be working Friday night, about 40 have so far been rescued alive from the factory.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Bessier, who visited the site, said no more survivors were likely and that no one had been alive since Saturday.

Noted that “That would be a miracle“ If anyone else is found alive

Image source, Reuters Title, Authorities described Mayfield as “ground zero” as the hurricane erupted on Friday.

The death toll at the Mayfield factory could be higher than any hurricane in state history, Bessier added.

He also said that there was a “very serious situation” at the plant as it was difficult to find the collapsed building. Leakage of corrosive fluid.

“Favorite”

The candle mill was a family business and ran at full blown as the holidays and the end of the year approached.

The CNN chain has recreated a request for help posted on Facebook by Kyanna Parsons-Perez, who works at the plant.

“We were caught, please, everyone, ConsIgan A little help “The woman, her voice trembled, while her colleague was heard complaining.

“We are at the candle factory in Mayfield … please pray for us,” he added. She was later rescued.

Another survivor was Mitchell Fowler’s brother-in-law, who lives in Mayfield. He was taken out of the rubble Saturday morning.

“She is alive and in the hospital.” Fowler said the AFP news agency reported. “We are safe. We are fine.”

Image source, Scott Olson / Getty Images Title, Many residents have lost their homes and others are trapped.

Ivy Williams, who worked night shifts at his wife’s factory, told the Washington Post that he was talking on the phone when the call was disconnected.

He said he did not hear anything from her after that.

“They should help me find my wife, be honest with me and tell me what I know as soon as possible,” he told the newspaper from a counseling center.

Another missing person is Jill Monroe, 52. Her daughter, Paige Dingle, told Reuters she "drove four hours to the factory hoping to find her mother."

“We do not know what to think. We are Much Nervous. We don’t know how she feels, we’ve trying to find her, “he declared. This is a mess. My thoughts are with them all. “

Governor Bessier described that 189 National Guard agents had been sent to assist in the rescue and rescue efforts in Mayfield.

“Various excavations They did not stop withdrawing Garbage Mechanical timbers occasionally hear the sound of metal being cut, ”EFE said while describing the rescue efforts in the city.

Title, Several school buses were thrown to the ground by the hurricane.

Kentucky Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman told the BBC the death toll was rising “by the hour” in Mayfield and other parts of the state.

“Our emergency teams inspect the damage and reach out to people trying to knock on doors and make contact. See who is alive“.

Local Congressman James Comer told the BBC he had never seen a storm like this.

“We had only one long hurricane, but it was never that wide. The damage it left was the worst thing I’ve ever seen in my entire life,” he said.

Image source, Brendan Smylovsky / Getty Images Title, This is an unprecedented event in Kentucky.

Mayfield resident Tony Meeker described the moment the hurricane struck.

“Everywhere, sirens sounded, and after a while our ears exploded. It was like the pressure was lessening. Then it was like our house was disappearing like a bomb,” he said.

Numerous first responders are helping to find survivors in the remnants of homes and businesses in other affected areas of the country.

Ghost town

War Nomia Iqbal, BBC News, Mayfield, Kentucky

Driving to Mayfield at dawn was like stepping into a horror movie. It is very low from the city.

The smashed houses are now buried under the rubble: toys, shoes and an unfinished Christmas card lying among the twisted metal sheet and shredded trees.

Deanin Moss lives in the suburbs and is looking for his cousin. This is a ghost town.

Title, Deeneen Moss live in Mayfield.

“No one has a signal on the phone. I woke up early because I was nervous and couldn’t sleep. I wanted to see if (my cousin) was here.”

As she walks down the road, she does not seem to recognize the house. “It’s really mind blowing. I ‘ve experienced a hurricane before, but I’ll never seen anything like it.”

Dinin was driving a school bus. Nearby, one of those buses overturned sideways and its engine was hanging.

The windows and roofs of the buildings were blown away Including one of the main churches still standing.

The stained glass window shattered and litter covered the benches. Many took refuge there when the hurricane hit.

Title, The roof of this church in Mayfield was completely blown off.

There is no water or electricity as the power lines are cut.

The army is monitoring the entrance to the candle factory, where a major rescue operation is still underway.