WASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci on Monday night turned down President Donald Trump’s latest criticism of him in which he known as the infectious sickness specialist an “alarmist.”

“I consider myself a realist, as opposed to an alarmist,” Fauci claimed in an interview on Instagram Live with Maria Schriver.

Enable our information satisfy your inbox. The information and stories that issues, shipped weekday mornings.

Requested if Trump’s characterization of him was unfair, Fauci reported, “I consider so, but then once again, many others have diverse viewpoints.”

“I’m a realist but I’m also an optimist,” additional Fauci, the director of the Nationwide Institute of Allergy and Infectious Ailments.

Fauci warned last 7 days that the coronavirus pandemic could be as lousy as the 1918 flu pandemic, which is approximated to have killed at minimum 50 million people around the world. He also warned late past thirty day period that the number of COVID-19 conditions could prime 100,000 a day.

Fauci’s comments Monday on Instagram came following the president explained in an interview on “Fox Information Sunday” that Fauci is “a very little little bit of an alarmist.”

“Dr. Fauci, at the commencing, reported this will move, never stress about it, this will go,” Trump claimed. “He was mistaken. Dr. Fauci claimed really do not ban China. I did, he then admitted that I was right”

Trump explained that this administration is not concerned in a marketing campaign to discredit Fauci, but then questioned why the infectious illness professional had mentioned at the beginning of the outbreak that people today shouldn’t don a mask.

“Dr. Fauci advised me not to ban China, it would be a massive miscalculation. I did it more than and above his reservation,” Trump said. “Dr. Fauci then reported, ‘You saved tens of 1000’s of lives,’ much more than that.’ Dr. Fauci’s created some blunders, but I have a quite very good — I spoke to him yesterday at duration — I have a quite superior romance with Dr. Fauci.”