Iberostar has announced the reopening of its hotels in Cuba

Spanish hotel chain Iberostar Announced that it was “ready” to reopen its closed facility Cuba Due to Govt-19 between next November 1st and January 2022.

The Spanish company is one of the best foreign companies in the industry Travel Cuba has been attracting visitors since the beginning of the year at four- and five-star hotels in Havana and three luxury resorts in Varadero, including Central Park.

Now he has announced the reopening of the Grand Packard Hotel in Havana, two in Varadero, one in Cayo Enzanacho and one in Cayo Guillermo., The island of northern Guerrero, and The rest are in Trinidad and Holguin, EFE Report.

Iberostar added that it has updated the services it offers at every resort around the world.

Among these changes, he cited the inclusion of measures to guarantee the safety of guests in times of international health crisis, the presence of a medical and epidemiological team in each hotel, and the necessary sanitary equipment in each area. Its facilities ..

The Iberostar team division reported last Thursday Your airline World2Fly will launch its first flight on September 22 on the new route connecting Madrid and Havana.

Flights to the Cuban capital will have frequencies with Airbus A350s on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Iberostar and the Spanish companies Meliá and Barceló operate 70% of the rooms in government hotels in Cuba through management contracts, mostly with GAESA, a business partner of the Cuban military.

Iberostar and Melik both announced this week that they will reopen their hotels in CubaIt is scheduled to gradually reopen its borders by November 15.

As of that date, Cuban officials estimate that more than 90% of the island’s 11.2 million people have received a three-dose schedule of anticoagulant vaccines developed by national companies.

Before the epidemic, tourism represented Cuba’s second official foreign exchange earnings, behind the export of experts overseas.According to official figures, it contributed about 10% to the gross domestic product (GDP).

According to data from the Office for National Statistics and Information (ONEI), Cuba received 225,417 foreign tourists and travelers between January and May, down nearly two million.

According to data officials, the country wanted to attract 4.5 million international visitors in 2014, when 4.2 million tourists visited the country in 2020, and reverse the 9.3% decline in 2019.