In its final extension, COP26 seeks a tough agreement on coal and financing

Some activists are holding the umbrella with the myth of the ‘climate crisis’. Take action now during the demonstration in front of the COP26 headquarters on 12 November 2021 in the British city of Glasgow afp_tickers



This content was released on 13 November 2021 – 06:46



(AFP)

A new draft, released in COP26 on Saturday, further softened the previous formula in search of a tougher deal, calling on countries to expedite efforts to phase out coal and “ineffective” fossil fuel subsidies.

The third resolution, which comes after two weeks of frantic talks between nearly 200 countries in the Scottish city of Glasgow, makes no mention of any specific funding for so-called “loss and damage”. Tell me about the negative effects you already have on warm-up.

This is the main claim of developing countries and according to many observers it may be the point of blocking or blocking the whole negotiation.

Despite the effects already felt by backward countries as a result of global warming, the issue is particularly controversial, with governments in some industrialized countries responsible for most of the emissions so far, which many fear will unleash. – Million dollar cases.

“The United States must support those most vulnerable to the problem of loss and damage. They can no longer avoid this problem. Neither can the EU. It is only fair that these countries ask for more support and funding when there is a climate impact. It hurts them the most,” Greenpeace Managing Director Jennifer Morgan told AFP.

– General Committee Delay –

For its part, the reference to fossil fuels on Saturday was weaker than the previous draft, where countries were asked to accelerate the “gradual extraction of coal”.

In a full session starting at 10:00 GMT, the text should now be discussed by the tired and sleepless delegates, after a long night of talks, promising to delay until 12:00 GMT and end a conference too late. Should officially be over by Friday.

The reversible draft also calls for “recognizing the need for support for a just change”, that is, how to help poorer countries that still rely on fossil fuels to carbonate their economies.

He called for accelerating national emissions reduction plans, without any changes to previous editions, and three years before the end of 2022 to set new targets.

After the 2015 Paris Agreement, intimidation has grown and scientists insist that the world will go into a “catastrophic” state if drastic measures are not taken.

The target set in Paris six years ago is that the increase in global average temperature should not reach + 2 ° C and should be a maximum of 1.5 C.

To do this, it is necessary to raise the level of ambition, impose greater cuts in greenhouse gas emissions, and plan a drastic change in energy model.

– Fossil fuels –

The manner in which the final document of COP26 deals with fossil fuels (oil, gas and coal) will determine the extent of the international community’s ambition.

The negotiating table also includes how emissions are calculated, rules of transparency, and mutual control.

In addition, the international community needs to take a step forward in so-called carbon markets.

But above all it is the funding for this long and uncertain fight that is causing the most struggles.

It is not even possible to formalize the $ 100 billion that vulnerable countries need to receive from 2020 onwards.

Developing countries want the money they receive to be shared equally in reducing climate change (reducing greenhouse gas emissions) (e.g., dams, coastal dams, etc.).

For many Latin American countries that share the vast Amazon Basin, the concept of payments for environmental services is also important, namely, to protect the planet’s lung forests.