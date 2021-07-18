In the presidential primary elections in Chile

July 18, 2021, 1: 4

Santiago de Chile, July 18 (Prinza Latin) A total of two thousand and three polling stations will be opened in Chile today from 08:00 local time for the primary elections in view of the upcoming elections on November 21st.

During this contest for the Palace of La Moneta, voters will choose a candidate from the left, from the right wing and from the parties registered in the ruling coalition, Chile Vamos.

As with many elections since the historic referendum on October 25 last year, when nearly 80 percent of voters said yes to a new constitution, the authorities had a strong security apparatus to ensure the parade of elections.

According to Interior Minister Rodrigo Delgado, about 12,000 police officers will be deployed to “guide, provide security and assist voters.”

Three perimeters will be set up at each institution to control traffic and avoid any incidents, in conjunction with members of the military, and will be parked at polling stations from Friday.

Two hours after the polls close, there will be a dry law from 05:00 to 20:00 local time today.

Regarding voter turnout, the leader said there could be a very low estimate, according to analysts, but the president said there was no right estimate, but the government believes “many can join the process” and called on people to go to the polls.

For months, different polls had suggested that Joaquin Lavan of the Free Democratic Union would win, among the candidates on the right, and between the two who would go into opposition, Daniel Jadu of the Communist Party.

