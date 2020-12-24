In the United States, Indian doctors are becoming the face of the pro-vaccine, social media drive

New Delhi: e Concerns about the effectiveness and complications resulting from the Govit-19 vaccine have made a section of Indians skeptical about getting vaccinated, and a few nurses and doctors of Indian descent have become the face of the Govt-19 vaccine roll in the United States.

These leading health workers were among the first to receive the Pfizer Inc.-Bioentech SE vaccine after it was approved for emergency use by authorities. Eager for voters to show indelible ink on their finger, these doctors have been sharing pictures and videos of their jabs on social media, which has been fitted with hashtags like #IGotTheShot.

Dr. Minal Ahsan, one of the health care professionals who has been trying to combat anti-Vox theories that shots can alter DNA or be embedded with microchips on social media, has been treating both adults and children infected with the virus at Tampa General Hospital since March. From the reluctance to inject “chemicals” to the disagreement on the pediatric immunization schedule to “it makes me feverish,” the pediatrician has so far asked patients a fair share of vaccine rationality. If anyone knows “I got it, I’m fine, maybe one more person is likely to be vaccinated or share my story with a reluctant family member,” he said in an interview after receiving the shot in December 15.

After he was vaccinated, Ahsan, an assistant professor at Morsani Medical College at the University of South Florida, said it “felt historic.” He shared his experience on social media, in which he acknowledged: “Initially, I was a little apprehensive about both the pace of vaccine development and the new application of MRNA technology, but after research and discussion with respectable colleagues (I witnessed in person), the results became clear. ”

Krithika Kuppalli, an epidemiologist at the University of South Carolina Medical School, posted updates on Twitter about how she feels after receiving her shot. The first day, she said she felt a sore hand, which “the vaccine works”.

