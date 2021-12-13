In the United States they are looking for survivors after the catastrophic and deadly hurricane

U.S. emergency services continued the search Sunday Survivors of a hurricane that killed dozens of people in several states and devastated cities, The governor of the state of Kentucky who was attacked warned that sniffer dogs are still finding bodies.

President Joe Biden estimated Unusual hurricane erupts in the heart of the United States, “one of the greatest” in the country’s history, And both federal and local officials warned that the death toll – at least 100 – could rise further.

The president sent the heads of the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to Kentucky to assess the situation and pledged all federal assistance.

Local authorities began to seek help Shocked residents are still searching the rubble of their homes and businesses, In spite of severe destruction.

“The first thing we have to do is cry together and do it before we’re rebuilt together.”Kentucky Governor Andy Bessier told a news conference this afternoon.

More than 80 people have been killed in the state of Kentucky alone. Many of them are workers at a candle factory in the devastated city of Mayfield.

Troy Props, the CEO of the company that owns the factory, backed his decision not to close it as the storm approached. “We did everything we had to do”He told CNN on Sunday.

Later, the governor told the factory owner that he believed more workers had been found and that it would be “very exciting” if the number was reduced, but stressed that he could not verify that information himself.

At least six people have been killed in an Amazon warehouse in the southern Illinois city of Edwardsville. They executed orders for the Christmas season on the night shift.

Emergency crews at both FEMA agencies and Red Cross volunteers in Kentucky worked through the night until Sunday.

Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford told reporters the focus was on the rescue operation. “Just recovery” raises fears that the death toll could rise.

Four died in Tennessee and two in Arkansas, and two in Missouri. The tornado also made landfall across the Mississippi.

Kentucky relief coordinator Michael Dossett confirmed, “This is a very sad and serious move at this time.” No one was rescued from the rubble early Sunday morning.

“This is a war zone vision”He added on CNN.

Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Neill, interviewed by NBC, seemed to minimize the possibility of a miracle: “There is still hope. But now, we believe it is a warm shelter for our survivors.

A Christian church in Mayfield distributes food and clothing to survivors. This allowed the District Coroner to do his jobStephen Boyken, pastor of his home ministry, told AFP.

People “come with photos, birthmarks; They are now talking about using DNA samples to identify the missing. Counted.

Similar scenes in other parts of Kentucky, Missouri, Illinois, Tennessee and Arkansas. Destroyed buildings, crumbling metal structures, overturned vehicles, broken trees and bricks were scattered in the streets.

There were numerous expressions of solidarity from abroad.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his deepest condolences Pope Francis sent his prayers to the people of Kentucky from St. Peter’s Square.

The death toll rose Sunday: at least 80 people have been killed in Kentucky alone, state Governor Andy Bezier said. He also predicted that “this number will exceed one hundred”.

At least 14 people died in other states affected by the storm, including six at Amazon’s Illinois facility.