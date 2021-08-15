India announces plan for energy self-sufficiency in 2047

August 15, 2021, 11:27 amNew Delhi, Aug 15 (Prensa Latina) India today launched the National Hydrogen Mission to accelerate plans to generate this fuel from renewable energy sources and achieve national energy self-sufficiency by 2047.

In his Independence Day address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that for these purposes India could combine a gas-based economy, blending with ethanol petrol extracted from sugarcane, and electric movement.

India is 85 per cent dependent on imports to meet its oil needs, with foreign products supplying half of its domestic natural gas needs.

The Prime Minister said that India should ensure energy independence through the Century of Independence (1947).

The country has already reached 100 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity, Modi added.

In addition, the goal is to make India a global hub for green hydrogen production and exports.

The National Hydrogen Mission was first announced in the country’s budget for 2021-22 in February this year.

Currently, all the hydrogen consumed in India comes from fossil fuels. By 2050, three-quarters of all hydrogen will be green, which is produced by renewable electricity and electrolysis.

India, which is dependent on oil imports, was targeted to be reduced from 77 per cent in 2013-14 to 67 per cent in 2022, although imports increased.

The government is exploring the possibility of converting a portion of the oil from fuels made from sugarcane and other biofuels.

It aims to deliver 20 per cent ethanol blended petrol to 8.0 per cent today by 2023-24.

Similarly, Indian authorities have sought to increase the share of natural gas in the country’s economy to 15 per cent by 2030, up from 6.2 per cent today.

India is also moving towards electric movement and if these types of vehicles land, Indian Railways is also moving towards full electrification.

India has already reached 100 GW from the target of generating 450 GW of power from renewable energy sources by 2030.

