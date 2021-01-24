Indian Mathematician Valuable American Prize | India News

Bangalore: Indian mathematician Nikhil Srivastava , Currently working at the University of California, Berkeley is one of the recipients of the prestigious 2021 Michael and Sheila Health Prize, the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) announced last week.

Adam W. Marcus, EPFL (Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Lausanne) and Daniel Allen Spielman, Yale University The other two winners.

An Indian national, Nikhil was born in New Delhi in November 1983 and attended educational institutions around the world – Syria, UK, Saudi Arabia And U.S. – as his father, Niraj Srivastava , Was an Indian Foreign Service officer who served as the Indian Ambassador to Uganda and Denmark.

He is currently an Associate Professor of Mathematics at the University of California, Berkeley. “Marcus, Spielman and Srivastava solved long-standing questions about the Cadizon-Singer problem and the Ramanujan diagrams, and in this process discovered a profound new connection between linear algebra, the geometry of graphs, and graphic theory, which the next generation of scientific theorists told the theoretical computer. .

The basic documents of these questions, published in 2015, solved those problems Mathematicians Has been working for decades, NAS said.

“In particular, the solution to the Cadison-Singer problem, first introduced in 1959, has been hailed as one of the most important advances in mathematics over the past decade. .

The Michael & Sheila Healt Prize is awarded annually for excelling, innovative, creative and influential research in integrated and unique optimization, or related areas, methods and design and analysis of complex theory of computer science.

Established in 2017, the 00,00,000 prize is intended to recognize the latest works – defined as those published over the past eight years.

Arab School for Microsoft Research

A happy Niraj, while pointing out Nikhil’s interest in mathematics, told TOI: “As a young mathematician, Nikhil was the first joint winner of the prestigious 2014 George Palia Prize. He was recognized for solving a problem that had plagued mathematicians for more than half a century. He started this work while studying for his PhD.

Thanks to Niraj, Nikhil’s first school was taught in Arabic. “There were eight foreign posts in my career. He went with us everywhere until 12th grade. In fact, he started his schooling in Syria (Damascus), where he attended an Arabic school,” Niraj said.

After posting on Syria, Srivastava moved back to Delhi, where Nikhil studied till 2nd standard. Later, he went to school in England, while Niraj was there University of Oxford On a Sabbath in 1989. “After that, I was assigned to Washington, D.C., where Nikhil attended a school in Virginia. Before he left for Libya, he studied up to 4th class, where he completed 5th, 6th and 7th classes, ”Niraj added.

In 1997, Neeraj was posted to Saudi Arabia, where Nikhil completed 12th grade before being given a SAT. After the SAT, he got the most accurate score, and he went to Shenkot, an American Union college, on a scholarship.

“From there, he studied in the US and mostly worked there,” Niraj said.

After graduating from Union College in 2005, Nickel completed his PhD at Yale University, both on a scholarship. He holds positions at Princeton University, the Simmons Institute for Theory of Computing, Berkeley, the Institute for Advanced Studies, and the Mathematical Science Research Institute at Princeton and Berkeley.

He worked at Microsoft Research in Bangalore between July 2012 and December 2015, and in 2009 at Microsoft Research in California. “He wanted to spend some time in India, especially accepting that job. Even today, he holds an Indian passport and is proud of the fact. In fact, he did not even apply for a green card, ”said Niraj.