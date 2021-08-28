Indigenous peoples in Brazil demonstrated in front of government headquarters to defend their lands

Madrid, 28 Aug. (Europa Press) –

Hundreds of Brazilian tribesmen rallied this Friday near the Planaldo Palace in the Brazilian government’s capital, Brasilia, to protest the “temporary structure”. Prior to the signing of the Constitution in 1988, the government occupied some territories and officially considered them as native lands.

At the parade, a giant black coffin at a particular moment was shown with the slogan ‘Condemnation of Genocide’, while the country’s president, Jair Bolzano, supports measuring the ‘temporary structure’.

The march was the espionage of ministries, the location of several government buildings and protesters of various ethnic groups danced and sang their own songs and launched protests against the president, according to the G1 portal ‘Balloon’.

The march organizers said in a statement that the action was “taken to guarantee the original rights of the tribe and” against the temporary structure. People inside and outside traditional areas. “

On its social networks, the Association of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (APIP) noted that the coffin, which is about ten meters in size, represents “the death that companies represent.”

The Esplanade of Organizations these days treats 6,000 indigenous people in more than 170 cities, protesting against the approval of this new law, according to the organizers, and the forecast is that it will last until this Saturday.

For his part, President Bolsanaro, who was in charge of the Coyote Special Operations Command, posted a message on his social networks on the Esplanade of Ministries, in which he attached a video of the protest, questioning who these people were. The country must return to power “with the help of the defenders, arrests and assailants of the Constitution and freedom.”