Internet access will increase the productivity of teleworking labor

July 28, 2021, 11:47 p.m.WASHINGTON July 28 (Brensa Latin) More people will work from home if high-quality Internet access is improved, which could boost productivity and boost production to $ 160 billion a year, according to a study released today.

According to an investigation by the Aspen Economic Strategy Group, five percent of full-time work was done at home prior to the Govt-19 epidemic in the United States.

That situation escalated after the corona virus, and Americans began to increase the delivery work practice to avoid infection, although the text predicts that in the future it will be confirmed at about 20 percent full working hours.

With so many people suddenly moving to another location, it is important that this new alternative be effective, research highlights.

In this regard, according to a survey of workers and employers, providing high-quality access to the Internet will increase income-generating work productivity by 1.1 percent.

Those calculations, the study extends, are adjusted for income because the vast majority of individuals who make telecommunications are highly qualified individuals with well-paid salaries.

During epidemics, it has been shown that many low-skilled jobs do not lend themselves to this work method, the study notes.

Similarly, improving internet access from home will increase the drive to work from home and help make the economy more flexible in the event of future disasters, which will slow travel and reduce each other’s activities.

