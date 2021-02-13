Investigators in Fort Worth kill six people with pieces of 135 car pipeline

Five of the 6 people killed in a massive pile on the North Texas Highway were identified Friday as the freezing rain that caused the crash fell over the South and Mid-Atlantic, threatening weekend travel and Monday travel.

The Torrent County Medical Examiner identified four of the five victims as Texas: Tiffany Louven Jared, 34, of Northlake; Aaron Luke Watson, 45, of Fort Worth; Christopher Ray Worthy, 49, of Boyd; And Justin Michael Henry Wells, 47, fifth, William Darrell Williams, 54, of Boho, Hawaii.

The exact cause of Thursday’s 135-car pipeline at Interstate 35 in Fordworth is under investigation.

NBC News

As of Monday morning, passengers traveling south and west to Houston – heading north and east to Shreveport, Louisiana, Nashville, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh and New York – may face similar conditions, leading to an accident at Fordworth on Thursday.

Over the weekend, frost showers can lead to dangerous driving in Richmond, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, although slightly warmer temperatures and light rain on Monday morning will help ease the conditions in some of these cities.

Traffic officials in those regions are hoping to avoid a recurrence Thursday at Fort Worth where tractor-trailers plunder cars.

“It was really icy, (I) slid about 100 feet or so and then hit the wall. A few semifinals came and were plowed by a lot of people,” motorist Blake Defeal told NBC Dallas-Ford Worth. So we’m going to check it out. “

After hearing about the pipe, Deacon’s parents rushed from Denton to the scene, and his mother, Johnny Debell, blocked the highway median to hug his son.

Shortly before the emotional highway reunited, Joni Deeble said: “When he always left in the morning, I had a bad feeling and I don’t know why.”

Nurse Daniel White was on his normal journey In a few seconds when the pile in front of her expanded.

“When I get off the freeway, I see an 18-wheeler on the freeway. So I put on my brakes and nothing happened. I braced and I knew I was going to hit it,” White told NBC Dallas.

When White tried to get out, his car was hit from several angles and his leg and hand got stuck in the door, causing pain. Firefighters reached her 15 minutes later and freed the nurse by cockpit.

“I’m a nurse, you know what to do. You ‘re fine. You have no major injuries. You’ve going to survive this, you’ re going to leave, ” White said.” That’s when someone was screaming for help to save me. “