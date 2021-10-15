Invited to World Vision Day

Worldwide, 2.2 billion people live with some form of visual impairment or blindness, of which one billion have a visual impairment that may have been prevented or not yet treated.

The cataract is the leading cause of blindness in the world and the second leading cause of moderate or severe visual impairment, in the latter case only the refractive errors are outweighed. Glaucoma is the second most common cause of blindness and the first cause of vision loss.

In Cuba, congenital cataracts represent the first cause of low vision in infants, followed by preterm birth, congenital glaucoma, corneal opacity and congenital disorders of the optic nerve, said Theresida de J. Sanchez, Cuban Institute of Ophthalmology.

The most common diseases in adults are cataracts, glaucoma and age-related macular degeneration, however he stressed that in order for a person to be considered visually impaired or blind, they need to have better eyesight and much less vision in the field of vision. After treatment or use of glasses.

Regarding myopia, astigmatism and hyperopia, the doctor noted that they are refractive disorders that require optical correction with glasses or contact lenses. With regard to amblyopia, eye patches and atropine treatments are indicated to force the disabled eye to improve its vision.

Postgraduate degree in comprehensive child care and assistant professor and researcher, Amblyopia is a visual impairment of one or both eyes even if the patient is wearing glasses, so early diagnosis and treatment is essential for visual rehabilitation.

Montes Sanchez pointed out that if these conditions are not treated, they can lead to visual impairment and schooling can be a problem for one in three children with learning difficulties.

During the months of the epidemic in the country, ophthalmological care was minimal, but for patients in need of emergency services counseling and surgery, those complex cases were transferred to provincial institutions and the Cuban Institute of Ophthalmology “Raman Pando Ferrer”. At the center, patients with glaucoma and pediatric cataracts were operated on and drainage devices for glaucoma were placed.

In this regard, scientists and ophthalmologists Meisy Ramos López and Beatriz Rodríguez Rodríguez explained that due to the proximity of patient care, surgeries across the national area need to transform the focused vitreous service. Strategies.

With pre-coordination with experts in each area, creating teams on WhatsApp to help with eye medical emergencies in the country is one of the most requested.

This system can go to patients with trauma, retinal detachment, vision loss, infectious pathology, red eyes, pain, distorted images, light sensations and flying flies; They maintained follow-up in their provinces after the operation.

However, despite the efforts, experts acknowledged that eye treatment has been severely compromised, with selective surgeries being performed to care for people with cataracts, glaucoma and chronic diseases in particular.

Titled World Vision Day and World Amblyopia Day on October 15, the Cuban Ophthalmology Society and the Cuban Institute of Ophthalmology “Raman Pando Ferrer” are creating a virtual workshop on Thursday and Friday and the XI National Day of Pediatrics and Strabismus.