Iran jails US businessman, could hurt Biden’s plans for diplomacy with Tehran

WASHINGTON – Three days after the US election, three days after the assassination of an Iranian nuclear scientist, a family friend says Iranian authorities have convicted an American businessman of espionage.

The case threatens to complicate the next administration’s plans to pursue diplomacy with Iran, with President-elect Joe Biden saying he would be willing to ease sanctions on Tehran if the regime returns to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal.

Emad Sharki, 56, an Iranian-American, was summoned to a Tehran court on November 30 and sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges of spying without trial, a family friend said.

The family said in a statement that Sharqi’s family had not heard from him for more than six weeks.

A year earlier, in December 2019, an Iranian court allowed Sharqi, but the regime suspended his Iranian and US passports.

In the weeks leading up to Biden’s victory in the US presidential election, and three days after the assassination of Mohsen Bakrizadeh, a leading nuclear scientist and senior security official, in the east of Tehran, Iranian officials are facing off. Iran blames Israel for the massacre; Israel declined to comment.

The Iranian media and Farsi language companies reported on Sharqi’s sentence, but did not mention his US citizenship. Sharqi was not arrested immediately after sentencing; Iranian media He was arrested on December 6 in the western province of Azerbaijan, near the northern border with Iraq.

His family said Sharqi has not been arrested since.

“Emad is the heart and soul of our family,” Sharqi’s family told NBC News.

“We pray for his health and safety,” the statement said. “It’s been more than six weeks since he was taken away. We do not know where he is or who holds him. With caution for his well-being, we have not spoken publicly about his case, and now do not want to. Please pray for us and for him to return home safely.”

Related

Iran’s UN The task did not respond to feedback.

The White House National Security Council and the Biden Change Committee did not respond to requests for comment.

In addition to Sharqi, three other Iranian-Americans have been detained in Iran: Siyamak Namazi, who has been in prison since 2015; His aging father, Bager, who is medically; And Morat Tahbas, an Iranian-American environmental activist who is also a British citizen.

Siamese Namazi, Iranian-American adviser, in 2006 in San Francisco. Via Ahmed Kierostomy / Reuters file

Sharqi’s sentence and imprisonment could jeopardize the Biden administration’s plans to pursue diplomacy with Iran to renew the 2015 nuclear deal and reduce tensions.

President Donald Trump two years ago withdrew the United States from the International Atomic Energy Agency, also known as the JCPOA, and re-imposed sanctions on Iran. Tehran has gradually violated the terms of the agreement that imposed limits on its nuclear work. Biden has said that Iran is ready to ease sanctions if it returns to the agreement with the support of European powers Russia and China.

According to regional analysts, human rights groups and the former, tough elements in Iran, which are suspected of diplomatic activities for Washington, have supported provocative measures, including the imprisonment of foreigners. Senior U.S. officials.

Sharkey was born in Iran and educated in the United States, earning a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland and a master’s degree from George Washington University. He and his wife emigrated back to Iran in 2016.

While in the United States he worked in the plastics industry and in an air brokerage firm in Abu Dhabi, and at the time of his arrest worked for an investment firm called Sarawa Holding, which focused on the technology sector. The family friend said that the Iranian media report suggesting that he was the company’s 2nd ranking executive was false and that he was not a major partner. He only worked for the company for several months when he was jailed in 2018.

On August 8, 2009, Iranian Judge Abolgassem Salawati appeared before an Iranian opposition prisoner in Tehran. Ali Rafi / AFP via Getty Images File

Family friend described Sharqi as a gentle, caring man who is committed to his family and has no history or interest in political activities.

Sharqi was first arrested in April 2018 and held in Evin prison in Tehran until December 2018, when he was released on bail. When he was behind bars, he was interrogated again and again, and the family friend said he closed his eyes and faced the wall in the corner of the room.

During the first 44 days of his detention, Sharqi had no contact or access to the outside world, including his family, a family friend said.

Related

A family friend said Sharqi’s sentence and sentence in November were handled by a judge of the Islamic Revolutionary Court of Iran, Abolchez Salawati. Salawati, known for delivering harsh punishments, has been cleared by the U.S. Treasury Department. He has “convicted more than 100 political prisoners, human rights activists, media personnel and others who want to exercise assembly freedom,” the Treasury Department said.

Human rights groups have accused Iran of arbitrarily imprisoning foreign nationals, violating their rights to due process and using the cases as bargaining chips with other governments.

Iran denies the allegations and denies reports that detainees have been subjected to inhumane treatment or abuse.