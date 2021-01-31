Is in turmoil in the United States and abroad

The global release of corona virus vaccines has never been easier. As countries around the world deal with the whirlwind of logistical and political challenges, it descends into domestic frustration and nationalist antagonisms abroad.

All 50 states in the United States report shortages because the fragmented administrative and health systems of the United States struggle to distribute even the limited vaccine stock produced.

Europe is embroiled in its own ugly war. There is no indication that the poorest countries in the world will have access at any time, perhaps not until 2023.

Some in Africa, South America and Asia have turned to China and Russia, and some experts say they are using vaccine diplomacy to increase their influence in those parts of the world.

In the United States, Dr. Tom Kenyan, former director of the CDC’s Global Health Center, said, “This publication is slow, bad, and very frustrating for our people.”

Washington, which has ordered $ 1.2 billion in hand-to-hand glove work with pharmaceutical companies, wants its citizens to be vaccinated. Nevertheless, the United States lags behind Israel, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and Bahrain in individual contributions.

Its problems are doubly widespread: production and distribution.

As in Europe, US supply has fallen as drugmakers struggle to keep up with demand, sometimes exaggerating before measuring orders.

“They didn’t do a very good job of communicating properly, managing expectations, and being transparent,” said Maria Elena Potassi, associate dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine, part of the Baylor Medical College in Houston.

But according to experts, what is particularly worrying is that its health care system is not centralized, and the administration of President Donald Trump has failed to develop a proper national vaccination rolling program to fill the void.

Inheriting what some experts have described as one of the best epidemic preparation programs in the world, Trump began dismissing his top life safety adviser, allowing his global health unit to disband and reducing the corona virus in the crucial weeks of last year’s outbreak. .

Today the result is a confusing struggle with vaccines, so this critique goes, where states, counties and hospitals are left to drop it themselves.

Download Tamil NBC News app For the latest news on the corona virus

“We have a very divisive approach,” Kenyon said, now chief executive of Project Hope, an international global health and humanitarian organization. “We have states competing with each other to get the vaccine. It is by no means optimal.”

However, these concerns need to be seen in context. Under Trump’s watch, vaccines came quickly and were more effective than many expected. More encouraging data is constantly coming.

But now it has nothing to do with calming the officials, experts and citizens who are excited about the distribution of the vaccine, which is only being integrated by new variants and the reluctance of some to vaccinate.

People line up at the Govt-19 vaccination center designated in Dubai’s financial center district. Giuseppe Cokes / AFP – Getty Images

Last week President Joe Biden announced measures to restructure the federal publishing strategy. Time will tell whether this will turn things around.

“When it comes to integration during a public health emergency, you see where our organization has fallen,” said Justin Ortiz, an associate professor at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, citing the Trump administration’s record. “The idea that the previous federal government could wash its hands of this and rely on each state to create their own bodies is to reduce obligation.”

The situation in Europe is equally dire.

A discipline of bureaucratic conflict seems to have stifled the release of the EU, which is the iceberg slow and inactive. Doctors in Madrid and Paris had to suspend vaccinations because the stocks had dried up.

After all, the European Union and AstraZeneca continue to contradict British-Swedish pharmaceutical company claims that supplies need to be resized due to a manufacturing problem. The European Union (EU) has urged drug makers to keep their word.

Margaret Keenan, 90, was the first person in the UK to receive the Pfizer / Bioentech Covit-19 vaccine on December 8. Reuters file

In drastic action, the EU is now trying to prevent the export of any vaccine from companies that did not first comply with the European order. EU officials have also suggested that vaccines going to the UK be diverted to make up for the shortage on the continent.

A dispute over logistics is now entering a full-blown diplomatic crisis.

“We reject the logic of first come, first served,” EU Health Commissioner Stella Kriakitz told a news conference on Wednesday. “It might work in a butcher shop, but not in contracts, not in our advanced purchase contracts.”

Even in the UK, there are concerns about its own successful release, i.e. the decision to allow up to 12 weeks between the first and second doses.

The decision was made when the country was in the throes of the worst Govt-19 eruption in the world. The delay is far longer than recommended by drugmakers, as it is strictly guarded by the government’s expert advisers, dividing the scientific community.

Discounted syringes at Gladiator Health Services in the northern Arab Israeli city of Umm al-Bahat earlier this month. Jack Quays / AFP – Getty Images File

But nowhere does the picture look worse than in developing countries.

For all plays in the West, delays are measured in weeks and months. But parts of Africa, South Africa and Central Asia will not see widespread vaccination until 2023, according to a study released last week by the Economist Intelligence Unit in London.

In an effort to get his own home in order, Biden has joined the World Health Organization-led program Kovacs, which has raised $ 2 billion to buy vaccines for poor countries.

Public health experts have welcomed the US involvement in a charitable endeavor by Trump. But what Kovacs really need is not only more money and kind words, but also the quantities at hand and the ability to distribute them.

“US funds are welcome, but Kovacs’ problems are beyond money,” said Mukesh Kapila, an adviser to the WHO’s former director general.