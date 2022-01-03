Israeli army kills 357 Palestinians in 2021 – Juvent Rebelde

Ramallah, Jan. 3 – Israeli security forces killed 357 Palestinians in 2021, 79 of them minors, an NGO today condemned.

The National Assembly of the Families of Palestinian Martyrs reported that Tel Aviv troops killed 257 people in the Gaza Strip and 100 in the West Bank during that period.

In those 12 months, 69 Palestinian women were massacred, the highest number in history, according to Prinza Latina.

The group said one-year-old Mohammed Abu Tayyib was the youngest to be killed by Israeli forces, and Amin al-Kulk was 90.

In the bloody month of May, 286 Palestinians lost their lives, most of them in an 11-day bombing in the Gaza Strip by the country’s military.

For its part, the WAFA News Agency reported that in 2021 the Israeli military committed 384 violations against journalists working in the occupied Palestinian territories, and the attacks included live and rubber bullets, tear gas, batons and arrests. To cover up the daily crimes against insecure Palestinian citizens.

“Attacking journalists (…) and destroying the buildings where the local and international media headquarters are located is nothing new, but a systematic act of Israeli military strategy and barbaric behavior,” the official Palestinian agency said.

The news agency cited the bombing of Al Jala’s 12-storey tower in Gaza in May last year, where several international media outlets, including the US agency AB and the Qatar television station Al Jazeera, were located.