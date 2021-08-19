It is not possible to leave Afghanistan without some kind of chaos

The US president, widely criticized for keeping quiet since the Taliban took power, spoke in an exclusive interview with ABC. Biden maintains his position and does not regret the withdrawal of U.S. troops from the country.

With our correspondent Lupna Anaki in New York

When the journalist from ABC Asked if this was an intelligence failure, Joe Biden maintained his position if mistakes were made. no answer. According to the US president, it is often the responsibility of Afghan officials to bring the Taliban to power quickly.

“When you board a plane to escape the head of government, if you encounter the collapse of the Afghan forces we train, that is what will happen,” the US president explained.

Joe Biden believes things are now under control following the inevitable turmoil over the condition of Kabul airport. “Somehow, the idea that there is a way out without confusion, I do not know how that is possible,” Biden said in a televised interview with ABC News.

The Biden administration promised a “decent reduction” of the longest war in the United States, where, according to the president, there was no national interest in having troops.

Maintain U.S. forces beyond Aug. 31 if necessary

Despite promising to continue his expulsion, Joe Biden acknowledged that he was having a hard time expelling his Afghan allies. But he did not rule out keeping American soldiers on the ground beyond the August 31 deadline until all U.S. citizens were expelled.

“We will decide who is still there when the time comes,” the US president said in an interview with ABC television. “If there are still American citizens, we will stay and remove them,” he said, without mentioning US intentions regarding Afghanistan not going to Kabul airport by then.

The evacuation of thousands of American and Afghan civilians who tried to flee the country after the Taliban returned to power at Kabul airport was entirely in the good faith of the rebels. But the State Department on Wednesday accused foreigners of violating their promises by allowing them to leave the country, but not Afghanistan.

“They are preventing Afghans who want to leave the country from reaching the airport.”

Despite assurances from the Taliban that they would not retaliate, Undersecretary of State Wendy Sherman warned that there were persecution and checkpoints for Afghan civilians.

“We have seen reports that the Taliban, contrary to their public statements and their commitment to our government, are blocking the airport from reaching Afghanistan, which wants to leave the country,” Sherman told reporters.

U.S. diplomats and military officials are “approaching the Taliban directly to make it clear that we believe they will allow all American citizens, all Third Nationals citizens, and all Afghans who wish to leave safely and without persecution.” , He pointed out.

Planes full of Afghans left Kabul airport, but there were also deaths of those who tried to escape in the plane’s fuse or landing gear.

Sherman said the future of the United States ‘relationship with the Taliban was seen and promised to carefully monitor the fundamentalists’ promises to guarantee the rights of women and girls who were barred from education and employment during the 1996-2001 Draconian Islamic regime.

“The Taliban are hoping to form a government in Afghanistan. They are seeking legitimacy. We are all watching their actions,” he said.

“We will use all the economic, diplomatic and political tools that the Taliban have to do to keep their word,” he added.

With AFP